Why Some ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Think Owen Should Be Forgiven

It’s not a secret that the Grey’s Anatomy fandom has its favorite characters. But Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) might be the most controversial. Find out why some fans are arguing that he needs to be forgiven.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 Episode 2, “Wasn’t Expecting That.”]

Owen and Teddy return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after going on the run

Fans have turned on Owen for his actions in the past. Last season, he put his family in danger by breaking the law. Season 18 ended with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), Owen, and their kids leaving the country on a plane.

Season 19 opened with the parents returning. They revealed they hired an expensive lawyer and got the charges against Owen dropped for illegally given medicine to dying veterans to end their suffering.

Teddy is free to do her job again. However, Owen has to be constantly supervised, which is frustrating for the couple.

Some ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans are defending Owen

Owen is back and moody as ever. But some fans are ready to forgive him for his past on Reddit.

A user started a thread with, “I love Owen and I’m happy to see him back. He’s made mistakes for sure but he’s a good person and a great character.” They added, “Y’all need to forgive him.”

Other people agreed in the comments. “Exactly Owen is a person who you can count on, if he wrongs you he will try to make amends,” one fan pointed out.

“I agree. I was so excited to see him and Teddy at the end of last week’s episode. There are some things I don’t enjoy about him but thats what makes him relatable,” someone else added.

“I use to not like him but now I do. He seems a little more laid back,” one person claimed.

“I mean, say what you want about this dude, but 2 strong women actually left the continent just to try and get over him,” another commenter joked.

“I’ve always liked him, he just sucks at being in a relationship,” one person wrote.

Other ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans aren’t quick to forget

Kim Raver as Teddy Altman and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Liliane Lathan via Getty Images

There are other fans who aren’t as quick to forgive. “I’m… Conflicted on this subject. On one side he’s a good surgeon, a good dad, and a good friend. But on the other hand… He said horrible things and tried to force Cristina to have childrens [sic], almost the same thing with Amelia, and else,” a comment reads.

“I’m on exactly the same page as you. I’ll never forgive him for how he treated Cristina, but last night I was impressed by how well of a teacher he was to Mika. He’s done a lot of bad, but a lot of good too,” another person replied.

Fans will have to wait to see if Owen’s relationship with Teddy will play out differently. Right now, the couple is very stressed over money, and their lack of communication, and trust.

