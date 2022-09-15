Why Kate Middleton Is Allowed to Become the Princess of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles Was Not

Kate Middleton received a new title from King Charles when he made his first official speech as United Kingdom’s monarch. The former Duchess of Cambridge officially became the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, and she also received the title of Princess of Wales. The question is, why was Kate allowed to become the Princess of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles was not?

Kate Middleton received a number of titles when she married Prince William

Kate married Prince William in April 2011, and on her wedding day she received the hereditary title of Duchess of Cambridge, bestowed by Queen Elizabeth.

At the same time, the queen gave Kate the Countess of Strathearn title in Scotland and the title of Lady Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland. She also became a princess of the United Kingdom, which was her “occupation” not her title.

During Queen Elizabeth’s reign, Charles was the heir to the throne — a position that comes with titles of its own. He was the Duke of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales, which made his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess of Wales. But all of that changed when the queen died.

Why didn’t Camilla Parker Bowles use the Princess of Wales title?

When Queen Elizabeth died earlier this month, her oldest son Charles ascended to the throne as king and his wife officially became queen consort. That meant that Charles was no longer the heir, and he and his wife no longer had all of the titles that came with their previous positions.

Prince William is now the heir, which means he is now the Duke of Cornwall in England, the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, and Prince of Wales. As William’s wife, Kate is now the Duchess of Cornwall in England, the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, and the Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales title has not been used since 1997 when William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, was killed in a car accident. When Charles married Camilla in 2005, that title technically went to his new wife. But because of Camilla’s negative public image at the time — and the British public’s love for Diana – Camilla opted not to use the Princess of Wales title out of respect.

Will Kate Middleton be known as Princess of Wales?

When King Charles announced William and Kate’s new titles, he told his subjects that he was confident they would continue to “inspire and lead” national conversations and help “bring the marginal to center ground where vital help can be given.”

It’s not yet clear if Kate will publicly be known as the Princess of Wales. But as she takes on a more senior role in the royal family, insiders say she will make her new position her own.

“The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path,” a palace spokesperson told Today.

The spokesperson went on to say that William and Kate are focused on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.” And, they will approach their new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales in the same modest and humble way they’ve previously approached their work.

