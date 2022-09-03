Why Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Got Medically Certified

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are a celebrity power couple. Kidman is known for her iconic roles in The Hours, Moulin Rouge!, and Big Little Lies while Urban is a country music singer. The two celebrities have been married since 2006, and in recent weeks Kidman and Urban decided to become certified in first aid and emergency medical care.

(L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman became medically certified

On Aug 17, Kidman shared a photo on her Instagram announcing that she, along with her immediate family, made the decision to become medically certified.

In the photo, Kidman poses wearing a white shirt and jeans while holding the certification card over her face.

Kidman captioned the photo:

“CPR, AED & basic first aid are invaluable skills to learn because they allow you to provide medical care until emergency medical services arrive. My family and I became certified last week, because you never know when an emergency will occur and who will be affected. #CPRChoice.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Has the ‘Perfect’ Face, According to a University of Toronto Study

With this certification, Kidman and Urban are certified to deliver first aid and CPR. They are also certified to use an automated external defibrillator on a person experiencing cardiac arrest.

Fans shared their thoughts on the celebrity couple being medically certified

After Kidman published the photo of her certification on Instagram, fans of the actor commented on the post applauding Kidman and Urban.

“Thank you for getting the word out! It’s so important to be trained,” an Instagram user commented.

Another Instagram user commented, “Such beneficial skills to have!”

One fan wrote on Instagram, “Nicole this is so commendable of you and Keith and your daughters to get certified in CPR.”

“What a great initiative. One day someone will not only be honoured. They will be thankful for you,” wrote an Instagram user.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman visited a children’s hospital

Urban and Kidman married in 2006, and together they have two daughters. Kidman also has two children, who are both adults now, from her previous marriage with Tom Cruise.

Getting medically certified is not the only way Kidman and Urban try to give back to their community. On Aug. 19, the couple visited Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Tennessee.

As part of their visit, Urban and Kidman participated in a Q&A with patients and Urban also performed. The hospital’s official Instagram account shared clips from the celebrities’ visit.

The video’s caption on Instagram reads, “We were so fortunate to have @keithurban and @nicolekidman visit us yesterday in Seacrest Studios. Thank you both for all the special moments with our patients and for brightening the day for all of us!”

According to Today, Kidman and Urban’s visit “took place at one of the Seacrest Studios, nonprofit broadcast media centers founded by Ryan Seacrest. Currently, the nonprofit has 11 locations across the United States and works to help adolescent patients in their healing processes by considering radio, television, and new media as outlets.”

It’s clear that outside of their careers, Kidman and Urban are passionate about helping others in any way they can.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart