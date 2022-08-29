Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7

Here is why so many 90 Day Fiancé fans have decided to boycott 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 premiere. This new season features some of the franchise’s most controversial cast members, such as Big Ed Brown, Bilal Hazziez, Kimberly Menzies, and Angela Deem. Some fans think these “abusive” and “toxic” couples shouldn’t be featured on Happily Ever After?, considering their past behavior both on and off the show.

Shaeeda and Bilal, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

Why ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans are boycotting ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7

Before the August 28 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, a fan went to Reddit to explain why this season should be boycotted. The fan wrote, “I’m skipping this season of Happily Ever After, and here’s why.”

“There’s no way I can cosign the toxic turn this show has taken when there clearly is no measure of poison that will prompt TLC to seek an antidote,” the fan penned. “I realized my relationship with this show had become the toxic one, and this is the line in the sand,” they wrote.

The Reddit user explained how it’s not alright for TLC to be casting “accused sexual predator and sex tourist Ed,” and “abusive people like Angela, and sexually coercive women like Kimberly.”

The fan concluded, “There are many, many enjoyable shows to watch on Sunday and every other night of the week, so it seems a waste of resources to indulge in 90 minutes of petty arguments, spotlight wars, fake romance, and music video production.”

The problematic cast of ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7

The new Happily Ever After? Season 7 just premiered and fans were shocked that these cast members returned. Problematic cast member, Angela is back with more abusive behavior. In previous seasons, Angela has been both physically and emotionally abusive to her husband Michael Ilesanmi, going as far as attacking him physically by smashing cake in his face.

As fans know, Big Ed and his fiancé, Liz Woods have had their share of issues. Earlier this year, a darker side of their relationship was revealed to fans when recordings were leaked to the internet. Liz had secretly recorded her then-boyfriend, Ed, yelling at her and insulting her because she gave a male co-worker a ride home from work.

However, this isn’t the first time he’s been problematic, there have been multiple women who have come forward, alleging that Big Ed had sexually assaulted them. Not to mention the way he treated Rosemarie Vega on his first season of 90 Day Fiancé.

In previous seasons, Kimberly had been called out by fans for the way she was sexually cohesive to Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar, pressuring him to have sex with her when he clearly wasn’t interested.

Then there’s Andrei Castrovet, who lashed out physically at the franchise in the past when he knocked the phone from his wife, Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast’s hand during an argument while she was pregnant with their first child.

On 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, fans were disgusted by Bilal for the cruel treatment of his then-fiancée, Shaeeda Sween. Bilal played unusual pranks on her, belittled and neglected her, and even threatened to leave her on the side of the highway for joking with him.

More abuse to be featured on ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7

In the preview for this season, there’s more physical and emotional. Angela continues her erratic behavior as she is seen tearing pieces off Michael’s car while in Nigeria. And following in Angela’s footsteps, this season Kimberly throws a milkshake in Usman’s face before storming off.

In fact, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are the only ones who appear to keep their cool this season. Libby’s sisters go at it with Andrei, getting in his face and screaming. Of course, Big Ed and Liz have an emotional freak-out during a party, before she runs off into the night. And as seen in the season trailer, Jenny Slatten gets in her husband, Sumit Singh’s face, in a heated disagreement.

Is there a point in featuring couples on Happily Ever After? if they’re clearly unhappy in their marriages? It seems like most fans will be switching to watching the less-manufactured 90 Day Fiancé UK on Sundays. Hopefully, TLC will take note of fans’ pleas to remove these toxic cast members from future seasons.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 airs Sunday at 8 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

