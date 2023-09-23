For many fans, Yellowstone is one of the best shows on TV. The hit western series, helmed by Taylor Sheridan, has made the cowboy genre popular again, skyrocketing actors like Kelly Reilly to fame and re-establishing Kevin Costner as one of the greatest stars of his generation.

While the show is on hiatus, with no set date for its return to television, many are clamoring for more episodes about the Dutton family. However, not everyone is a fan of Yellowstone. Native American actor Lily Gladstone has a big problem with the representation on the series and recently opened up to Vulture about why she thinks Yellowstone is “deplorable.”

‘Yellowstone’ is one of TV’s biggest dramas

Kevin Costner | Paramount

Yellowstone debuted in 2018, becoming a surprise hit. The show tells the story of the Dutton family, a group of dissimilar siblings and their father, as they manage their sprawling ranch nestled in the heart of Montana. From the beginning of the series, the Duttons struggle with various enemies, from wealthy investors who want to buy the ranch to use for their own means to the residents of the nearby Native American reservation, who believe that the land rightfully belongs to them.

For five seasons, fans have followed the exploits of the Duttons. However, after the first half of the fifth season debuted, the series went on hiatus as the cast and crew reportedly tried to figure out the best way forward. With Costner leaving the show and no set release date given for new episodes, it could be some time before fans are treated to new episodes of Yellowstone. Still, there’s one actor who’s totally fine with the series’ problems.

What did actor Lily Gladstone say about ‘Yellowstone’?

Actor Lily Gladstone is a respected performer in Hollywood. She’s also a proud member of the Native American community, and recently shared some strong opinions on Yellowstone, telling Vulture that she finds the series “Delusional! Deplorable!” She admitted that while she finds the series totally reprehensible due to the “cowboy mythmaking” that the show perpetrates, she doesn’t blame the Native American members of the cast at all.

“No offense to the Native talent in that. I auditioned several times. That’s what we had,” Gladstone told the publication. Raised in Montana, Gladstone grew up on a Native American reservation and likely has some strong thoughts on the way reservations are portrayed in Yellowstone. Still, she revealed that pickings can be very slim for hardworking Native actors, leading them to choose whatever material is available, even if it’s not ideal.

What is Lily Gladstone best known for?

Gladstone has been acting since 2012, with her debut performance being in the film Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, according to IMDb. Although she’s since acted in many movies, it’s her upcoming role in the Martin Scorsese feature film Killers of the Flower Moon that is really earning Gladstone a lot of buzz. “It was clear that I wasn’t just going to be given space to collaborate,” Gladstone told Vulture of her role in the film. “I was expected to bring a lot to the table.”

As for Yellowstone, while the Season 5 premiere broke records for the series, according to the Hollywood Reporter, there’s currently no set release date for the second half of the season. With Costner out for the sixth season and reported turbulence behind the scenes with the legendary actor, fans would do best to binge-watch the available episodes of the show while they wait for word on what’s next.