Why No One Seemed to Speak to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral According to Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II. One thing many experts noticed was that members of the royal family appeared to avoid talking to the couple. A royal expert weighs in and gives his take on why this seemed to happen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom not long after Meghan gave a revealing interview to The Cut. Royal expert Neil Sean says it was brave of her to return to the UK after some of the interviews she gave.

“It took a lot of guts, I would have imagined, when you think about it,” says Sean during an online commentary. “She must have known exactly what people were thinking in the crowd and many of it was very vocal. There were a lot of people also turning away. But people like Meghan are used to the public. You’re either in or you’re out of favor, and she just sees this as a dark spot. And I mean that in the kindest of ways.”

Expert explains why no one appeared to talk to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Sean says it looked like Meghan and Harry were being “ostracized” during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. When Sean analyzed images from the funeral, he noticed what appeared to be distance between the couple and the royal family members.

“When you look at these pictures, clearly, no one is talking to them,” says Sean. “Even their closest [friend], Princess Eugenie, seemingly, had lost the power of speech on that day, and seemingly did not want to speak to Harry or Meghan.

According to Sean, a source says people were hesitant to talk to Meghan and Harry because they were trying to protect themselves. There was concern the media would pick apart any interaction and interpret the information how they saw fit.

“Allegedly, according to Meghan’s people, this is all down to the fact that she or they were concerned that lip readers and body language experts, would pick up on this and decide their own interpretation,” says Sean.

“So apparently, Harry and Meghan fully understood why they were left alone,” Sean continues. “They realized they were the story and the talking points. That’s allegedly what they felt was the deal. Anyone speaking to them could be misinterpreted.”

The situation with the royal family is ‘tragic’ says expert

Sean describes the situation with Meghan and Harry as “tragic.” He is disappointed to see the strained relationships within the royal family. According to him, more than one person is to blame.

“There you have one of the most respected families in the world, seemingly all at odds and all down really to two individuals. A lot of people are blaming one, I’m blaming two. It takes two to tango as they say.”

