Why Priscilla Presley Dressed Up to Fly in the 1960s

Priscilla Presley has staying power. Although she never exactly had an entertainment career of her own, she married the King himself, Elvis Presley. Priscilla was still a child when the two met and just 21 years old when they made it official.

Now, more than 50 years after marrying Elvis, Priscilla is still an icon. After Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic, Elvis, hit theaters this summer, Priscilla’s impact on American culture is becoming all the more apparent.

One of her biggest impacts involves popular fashion. Priscilla’s looks were dissected and emulated during her marriage to Elvis. She recently did a video with Vogue where she looked at 15 of her most iconic photos and discussed their history.

Priscilla Presley broke down 15 of her iconic looks for Vogue

In the video, Priscilla explains how she and Elvis approached their style as a couple. The two were always dressed to the nines. Part of their coordination seems to have been an accident. They both had similar styles that went together even when they weren’t trying. Priscilla told Vogue, “It was very natural that Elvis and I blended together.”

Both Elvis and Priscilla had formal-leaning styles. Priscilla often opted for “dressy” outfits. According to Priscilla, no matter what she picked, “It always seemed to go exactly with what Elvis had.”

In fact, Elvis didn’t go for informal clothing. He would wear a light blazer even around the house. Priscilla was the same way. Both liked to dress up, even if it was just for one another.

Priscilla Presley says people used to dress up to fly

Elvis and Priscilla Presley board their private jet | Bettmann/Contributor

Elvis wasn’t alone in wanting to dress up often. In the ’60s, fashion was dressier, and wearing formal clothing was more common in general. For example, back in the ’60s, people used to dress up to fly. That’s how Priscilla explained one of the photos Vogue showed her.

In the picture, a young Priscilla stands at an airport with a poodle in her arms. She has on black leather gloves and holds a black clutch bag under her arms. Her light-colored suit is complete with a capelet draped over her shoulders. Priscilla told Vogue that “People back in the day dressed up. I mean, really dressed up” to fly.

Flying wasn’t as common back then, so it was important to do it right. Priscilla said that “being on an airplane and flying was quite the thing” back in the 1960s.

As for the dog, it was a Christmas present from the King, which Priscilla named Honey. According to Priscilla, she “traveled with him everywhere.”

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were fashion forward

Throughout Priscilla’s Vogue interview, it becomes clear that she and Elvis defined fashion in their heyday. As the ’60s turned into the ’70s, Priscilla’s style changed. It became more relaxed. Elvis began wearing more of his signature jumpsuits. The pair were on the ’70s fashion bandwagon before the decade was officially underway.

But Priscilla wasn’t a passive player in the fashion world. She designed some of her own outfits and even designed Elvis’s popular TCB necklace. She had her own store, Bis and Beau Boutique, in Beverly Hills. They designed denim, rhinestone studded looks similar to those that would later be representative of the ’70s.

Even though the King is no longer here, Priscilla remains as stylish as ever. She’s constantly sharing information about their life together, and making sure his legacy lives on.

