Why Raquel Welch Never Remarried: ‘I’m Just Not Suited for it Any Longer’

Raquel Welch was married several times during her life. However, she wasn’t married at the time of her death. Here’s the reason Welch gave for not getting remarried.

How many times was Raquel Welch married?

Welch was married four times. She was married to her first husband, James Welch, from 1959 to 1964. She married her second husband, Patrick Curtis, in 1967 and they divorced in 1972. Welch was married to her third husband, André Weinfeld, from 1980 to 1990. Her fourth marriage was to Richie Palmer. They were married from 1999 to 2008.

Welch told Piers Morgan during a 2015 interview that she never got marriage “right.” She felt that she kept repeating the same mistakes. “I never did get it right,” Welch told Morgan during an episode of Life Stories.

Why Raquel Welch never remarried

Welch explained why she decided not to take a fifth trip down the aisle in her book, Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage. Welch said she realized she didn’t need to have a man in her life after her fourth marriage ended.

“I turned the corner after the failure of my last marriage and realized in retrospect that the presence of a man was not so essential,” wrote Welch. “Sometimes having a partner is simply masking one’s fear of being alone.”

Welch later told British Elle that she wasn’t open to marriage because she wasn’t “suited for it.” She also felt potential suitors were dwindling because of her age.

“I’m just not suited for it any longer,” said Welch (via IMDb). “I love men and I love their company, but I am too independent and self-motivated. I’m willing to date but, quite frankly, there is a diminishing group of eligible people at my age.”

Welch confirmed her feelings on the issue during her interview with Morgan. “I’m too set in my ways,” said Welch. “I like what I do, I actually enjoy being me, and I make a very good living at it and I’m happy. I don’t have to have a man.”

Welch went on to say she wasn’t looking for love because she could foresee problems down the road. She knew the person she settled down with would probably feel insecure around her.

“He’s not going to support me, and a lot of men don’t like that,” Welch told Morgan. “I mean they like it in the beginning, they like the whole attraction and the sort of dance that we all do, but they don’t really like the fact that when we go someplace together I become the person that’s focused on. It just doesn’t work well with the male/female relationship.”

Raquel Welch’s children

Welch had two children with her first husband, James Welch. They had a son named Damon Welch and a daughter named Tahnee Welch. In her book, Welch described Damon and Tahnee as her “great joy.” She was proud of the adults they became.

“They are a source of pride and hope to me because of the kind of people they turned out to be,” wrote Welch in her book. “They have always grounded me and given me purpose, as well as the moral courage to follow my better convictions.”

