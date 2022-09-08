Why Ree Drummond Says Latest ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Magazine Cover Is ‘Hands Down My Favorite’

Ree Drummond said she’s a fan of the latest The Pioneer Woman magazine cover in part because it features her son Todd. Drummond revealed another funny reason why this cover pic is a favorite, too.

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond shared why latest ‘Pioneer Woman’ magazine cover is ‘hands down my favorite’

On Sept. 6, Drummond took to Instagram to share a special cover of The Pioneer Woman magazine.

“Hands down my favorite cover for two important reasons: Todd & the Huskies,” she wrote in the caption. “Also, I’m just here to normalize dyeing one’s hair to match school colors. Go Dawgs!! (Photo by the very best @buffland ).”

The comments section was flooded with sweet messages, including, “Adorable mom and son,” “Beautiful cover! Go Huskies and best of luck Todd,” “Amazing photo,” and “So dang handsome!”

Drummond’s daughter Alex commented, “I love these pics.”

When one fan asked, “Wait … That’s not your natural hair color????,” Drummond responded, “I mean…”

Ree Drummond’s magazine cover left some fans feeling nostalgic

The magazine cover left many fans feeling nostalgic and some voiced their surprise as they remembered Todd from the early days of The Pioneer Woman.

“Best cover ever!! I can’t believe how grown all the kids are! I remember tiny Todd pictures from your blog back in the day!” one fan wrote.

Other commenters asked, “Wow where does the time go?” and “How did that little boy grow to be so big?”

Another person shared their shock, “One second,” they wrote. “The man standing next to you is Todd, Little Toddie??? What??”

One fan noted, “I have watched your cooking show for years and always loved when Todd would make an appearance. He was so adorable as a little boy and he has grown into a handsome young man!”

Drummond loves how football brings family together

Friday night football is a big Drummond family tradition and the Food Network host recently shared her appreciation for the game.

On Sept. 5, the Food Network host took to Instagram to share a pic of her nephew Stu, daughter Alex, and son-in-law Mauricio at a game.

“They have their friends and their jobs and their college classes and their lives … but on Friday nights in the fall, they’re Huskie fans,” Drummond wrote. “They travel home and show up!! Thank God for football.”

Todd’s football photos were featured in a blog post on The Pioneer Woman website

In August, The Pioneer Woman website dedicated a blog post to Todd’s senior year of high school football. There were a number of photos of Todd in action as well as some quotes from one of his biggest fans — his mom.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the dedication Todd has shown,” Drummond shared in the post.

The writer noted, “And she’s not afraid to show it: On any given Friday night in the fall, you can find her in the stands ringing cowbells and cheering like mad.”

The Pioneer Woman star gushed, “What can I say? I’m a Todd — and Huskies — fan for life!”

She added, “There is nothing more exciting and thrilling than Friday-night football games in a small town. There’s also nothing more stressful for the mom of a quarterback than Friday night football games!”

Todd said her enthusiasm for the game is off the charts. “On a scale of one to 10, she hits an 11,” he explained.

Todd also gave a glimpse at just how focused he is during games. “When I’m playing, I don’t think about anything except what goes on between those white lines on the field, but it’s so nice to know my mom supports me,” he explained.

