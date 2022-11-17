Why ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss is Beefing With XSCAPE Member Again

Kandi Burruss may be the reigning queen bee of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but before she transitioned into reality television, she was a Grammy-award-winning songwriter and beloved member of the 90s chart-topping group XSCAPE. The group split after releasing their third studio album, Traces of My Lipstick. Burruss remained estranged from sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott for nearly 20 years, despite pleas from fans and her group members for a reunion. They reunited in 2017 for a reunion tour and have continued to perform together since. But recent infighting has led to more issues between Burruss and LaTocha, and fans are over it.

(l to r) XSCAPE members Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris | Prince Williams/Wireimage

A wardrobe mishap leads to Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott airing out dirty laundry

XSCAPE was recently awarded the 2022 Lady of Soul honor and hit the stage for a performance of their medley of hits. On the red carpet, Burruss, Tamika Scott, and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle donned sequinned silver gowns, while LaTocha stood out in green. According to her, she missed the memo for the color scheme, as noted in an Instagram post. But Burruss says she’s lying.

Per Burruss, LaTocha opted to be styled by a completely different stylist than the group. “@IamLotcha the only thing for people know is that you chose to have a separate stylist from the rest of the group,” Burruss wrote in the comment section of her post. “You chose to separate yourself do not blame us for that. Stop continuing to put out false narratives.”

LaTocha’s sister and Cottle both agree with Burruss. Since then, there has been a war on social media, with three against one.

Tamika Scott seemingly sides with Kandi Burruss

While Tamika and LaTocha have always been a packaged deal, it appears this time, she’s not riding blindly for her sister. The last time there was friction in the group, it was due to issues between LaTocha and Burruss and LaTocha wanting to go solo. But now, Tamika says her sister is simply wrong.

When some fans blasted Tamika for not supporting her sister, she shot back. In a screenshot back and forth between Tamika and a fan captured by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Tamika shared her side.

“It’s not about money or fame. I love my sister LaTocha and have had her back for years, right or wrong. It comes a time where you have to mature and make the right decisions,” she wrote.

The group, minus LaTocha, is preparing for a mini-tour. A new Bravo reality series will also be released in the coming months featuring all four members. In a lengthy Instagram statement, LaTocha claims that their issues began when their tour promoter threatened her husband’s life. Her husband is also her manager, and has been the source of issues within the group previously. As a result, LaTocha says she decided not to tour with the group as they chose to remain with the promoter.

She also says she and her sister are estranged because Tamika allegedly disrespected their mother. Regarding the wardrobe malfunction, LaTocha says the group worked with the same stylist before but stopped using the stylist’s services because they were being overcharged. When the group began working with the stylist again, she chose not to. She also provided alleged screenshots of her stylist and the group’s stylist trying to coordinate looks for the awards and says her stylist was misled.