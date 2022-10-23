Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Janelle Brown Left Kody but Kept Her Coyote Pass Lot

Many Sister Wives fans beleive that Janelle Brown may have left Kody Brown, but has decided to keep her lot on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona. Here are all the clues that Janelle is no longer married and is living independently.

Clues that suggest that Janelle will be the next wife to leave Kody

Throughout Sister Wives Seasons 16 and 17, Janelle has become more and more independent of Kody and the rest of the family. Often taking trips and making big decisions without Kody’s approval.

In the recent Ocotber 16 episode of Sister Wives, Kody is frustrated with Janelle for buying a fifth-wheel trailer without him knowing. He doesn’t feel like she respects him as a husband. He admittedly doesn’t want “suffer” Janelles decisions by having to live in the RV with her and Savannah.

However, Janelle isn’t willing to sacrifice her independence (or time with her children and dogs) for husband who is around only a few days a week and priortizes other families. In the Sister Wives Season 17 super teaser (via People), Kody appears angry with Janelle while discussing their marriage. “You and I have been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage Janelle,” he says in the clip.

Kody tells the camera, “Everything seems to be going bad here.” Janelle agrees that her relationship with Kody is falling apart. “If he can’t handle my independence, I don’t know if this works for me anymore,” she admits.

Why ‘Sister Wives’ fans believe that Janelle has left the family

There are many signs that Janelle’s marriage to Kody is over. There seems to be a breaking point for Janelle in Sister Wives Season 17. Also shown in the super teaser, Janelle walks off from Kody mid-argument.

The father of 18 is arguing with Janelle in front of his other wives, Robyn and Meri. He tells Janelle, “I just survived a really, really dark place.” Kody yells at her, “But you don’t give a s—— though, look at you.”

Kody says he’s “mad as hell” and asks her, “Would you ever have any empathy for me?” But instead of answering, Janelle quietly gets up and walks out of the gathering. “When you’re in pain, I try to understand the situation,” Kody tells her. “You know, this is a really bad idea for you to walk off on this one.” But despite Kody’s threat, Janelle walks out without responding to him.

Janelle is still enjoying her Coyote Pass lot

The 53-year-old mother of six has always been adventurous and has a love of the great outdoors. When she was younger, she lived in a tee-pee on Kody’s father’s property in the middle of winter. So it makes sense that she wants to live in an RV on Coyote Pass.

Would Janelle keep her lot on the property if she left Kody? Many Sister Wives fans believe she would. She has always done a fantastic job of separating feelings from logic and many believe she could do the same here.

One fan believes that she would keep her property even if she left Kody (via Reddit), “Her leaving Kody has nothing to do with her share of Coyote Pass. She a legal owner — leaving Kody doesn’t void that. He can’t do s— about it.”

On Ocotber 21, Janelle posted a slideshow of photos of herself and her children enjoying a campfire on Coyote Pass. Check out the Instagram post below:

Janelle is there with her children Garrison Brown and Madison Brush and her grandchildren, Axel and Evangalynn Brush. Together they’re roasting hotdogs and enjoying the mountainous views and stars.

Of course, Kody is no where to be seen. Perhaps this is more proof that Janelle is estranged from Kody but is still planning on living on her lot of Coyote Pass. Fans will have to tune into Sister Wives Season 17 to find out more about Janelle and Kody’s marriage.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

