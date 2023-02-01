Here’s Why ‘SNL’ Alum Leslie Jones Loves Psychics

Leslie Jones is one of the most straightforward entertainers in show business today. The Saturday Night Live alum, who found fame from her time on the sketch comedy show, has always been open about her personal life, including her dating life. The comedian recently admitted to loving psychics. Here’s why she continues to seek their advice.

Leslie Jones is Spanish Jackie in ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Our Flag Means Death is one of the surprising hits on HBO Max. Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, the show centers around the Gentleman Pirate, also known as Stede Bonnet, and his crew of misfits aboard the Revenge as they struggle to make a name for themselves as pirates. Our Flag Means Death follows Bonnet and his ragtag crew as they get into some fascinating misadventures, including coming face-to-face with Blackbeard.

Jones joined the period comedy in the third episode of the first season playing the no-nonsense Spanish Jackie. Jackie doesn’t like people causing trouble for her and disrespecting her. She also doesn’t mind using violence to prove a point and even has a nose jar containing cut-off noses of her enemies.

Jackie practices polyamory and had 20 husbands before killing her husband Geraldo when he was taken hostage by Jim, who also killed another one of her husbands. The comedian told The Hollywood Reporter that the show’s creator David Jenkins wanted her to play the part revealing that they didn’t need to convince her to take it as she was already interested after being told she would be a pirate.

“They said ‘Pirate,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in,'” she said. Jones said she was excited to play a character with 20 husbands and a fake hand saying, “That’s like giving candy to a baby.” Aside from her role as Spanish Jackie, Jones is booked and busy with her temporary hosting gig on The Daily Show. The comedian took over from fellow comedian Trevor Noah who left the show after hosting it for nearly a decade.

Leslie Jones had a psychic draw her a picture of her soulmate

Jones has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. As a celebrity, she has found herself in the curious eye of the public, who want to know whether or not she is seeing someone or married.

Jones has not been linked to anyone but has been open about her dating life. The star got real with her fans on Twitter when she posted a post-workout photo of herself stating that she feels she may die alone since her hard work in the gym is not being noticed by those she wants.

However, Jones hasn’t been deterred from finding her soulmate and even decided to get help from a psychic. In a sit-down on The View, Jones revealed she paid a psychic $29.99 for them to draw her a picture of her soulmate. The star said she got the picture back and immediately thought he looked familiar.

“I know a Property Brother when I see one,” she said, adding, “Somebody was watching HGTV when they drew that.” Jones confessed she paid an extra $10 for the drawing to be made in color, saying jokingly, “Yeah, the dating circuit is great!”

Leslie Jones continues to seek advice from psychics

Jones said she sought a psychic when she visited Italy, saying, “I love me a psychic. Even if you don’t believe it or not. I just love psychics because who sits and goes, ‘Yeah, I saw this in my brain!” The SNL alum narrated her experience with the psychic, saying, “[They] put down the first card, and I was like, ‘I want this to be about my relationship.'”

She recalled the psychic laying the first card and breaking out in laughter and telling her there were several mistakes to which Jones replied, “That tracks.”