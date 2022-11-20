Why Trina Braxton Recently Filed Police Report

Reality star and singer Trina Braxton recently learned how disrespectful local voters can be. The younger sister of songstress Toni Braxton took to social media to share that her car was vandalized while she was voting in Georgia. She’s since filed a police report and cannot believe that such a thing happened to her.

Trina Braxton | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Trina Braxton files police report after someone keys her car

While out voting for the 2022 midterm elections ahead of the Nov. 2022 deadline, Braxton was a victim of automobile vandalism. She posted a video on Instagram showing that someone keyed her car. The incident happened while she was voting at the Aquatic Center off of North Bogan Drive and Gwinnett in Georgia.

“I went in to go vote, I came back out, and somebody keyed my car,” she said in the video. She showed off a key mark from the back door to the rear end light of her car. It frazzled her to the point that she admit she didn’t know how to respond. “I can’t believe people can be so cruel. My car didn’t do anything to anybody,” she added.

Braxton immediately filed a police report. But according to the Braxton Family Values star, police told her to let her insurance company handle the damage, but she refused. “I’m not going to let my insurance company handle it because I didn’t do it,” she said.

People close to her have been in legal trouble before

It’s unclear who keyed Braxton’s car and what the update on the police filing is as of yet. But legal trouble isn’t far-fetched from the Braxton family. Braxton began dating a man named Jacent after her divorce from Gabe Sollis. In Dec. 2016, he was arrested and booked by the City of Duluth with a charge of “Theft of Property By Deception.” Jacent had to post a bond of $60k. He and Braxton split soon after his arrest.

Source: YouTube

Her sister Towanda has also been in legal trouble. Per the blog Say Watz Realz, Towanda faced criminal charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia, after being accused of stealing checks from her previous employer, an insurance firm. She was accused of stealing three blank company checks when she was left alone in one of the corporate offices. Towanda then allegedly tried to use one of the checks at a local liquor store. The check was processed but later rejected because of errors. The liquor store contacted the company, who then notified the police.

She was arrested and told police that her boss willingly gave her the checks, which the boss denied. Towanda was convicted in 2006 and sentenced to four years probation. Her sister Toni learned the arrest details when Wendy Williams revealed them to her in a radio interview.

What has Trina Braxton been up to since the end of ‘Braxton Family Values’

Since Braxton Family Values ended, Trina has been focused on her various business endeavors. She has a scented candle line, as well as a line of hot sauces that she began when she owed Bar Chix, a lounge in Duluth, GA. The family lost their sister Traci in Mar. 2022 after a private year-long battle with cancer.