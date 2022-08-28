‘Will & Grace’ Cast Net Worth and Who Made the Most From the Show

Will & Grace was one of those rare shows to land a surprise revival — much to the delight of fans. The TV series initially began airing in 1998. It featured the titular Will (Eric McCormack) and his roommate Grace (Debra Messing). The show rounded out with their friends, Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally).

Following an eight-season run ending in 2006, the entire primary cast reunited for three more seasons. As the only four actors to appear in all 246 episodes of the show, the question becomes: Which Will & Grace cast member has the highest net worth?

What is Eric McCormack’s net worth?

Following a decade in the industry, Eric McCormack landed the role of Will Truman in Will & Grace. And decades later, it remains his most prominent role. McCormack scored numerous award nominations for the show, even winning a coveted Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2001.

Since the series ended, he’s remained a presence on TV, landing starring gigs in Perception and Travelers. However, most of his $20 million net worth can be traced back to Will & Grace, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What is Debra Messing’s net worth?

Aside from her striking resemblance to Lucille Ball, Debra Messing is also best known for her role in Will & Grace. The part of Grace Adler came along early in her career and led to romantic comedies like Along Came Polly and The Wedding Date.

But Messing, too, stuck mostly with TV. The short-lived Smash broadened her audience, as did the NBC procedural The Mysteries of Laura. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Messing has a net worth of $25 million, up from $20 million in 2019.

What is Megan Mullally’s net worth?

Alongside her fellow comedian and spouse, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally has made a substantial impression on the comedy world. In addition to playing Karen Walker in Will & Grace, Mullally has appeared in shows like Parks and Recreation, Party Down, and Happy Endings. She’s also had a long run providing voice acting for Bob’s Burgers (primarily as Gayle) and recently turned her voice talents to The Great North.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Mullally and Offerman have a combined net worth of around $25 million, up from $15 million in 2019.

What is Sean Hayes’ net worth?

Finally, Sean Hayes portrayed Jack McFarland in Will & Grace. The Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated star does a lot of voice acting and made his mark on Broadway in the 2010 revival of Promises, Promises.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Hayes’ fortune to be around $20 million. In addition to his acting work, he makes money as an executive producer for shows like Grimm. He appeared alongside Dakota Johnson in the 2022 dramedy Am I OK?

The ‘Will and Grace’ cast faced pay disparities

While the four primary actors from Will & Grace have relatively equal net worths today, there were rumors of tension among the cast in the show’s final season. In 2017, a Variety report showed that all four stars made $250,000 per episode going into the revival series. This may have been a concerted effort to fend off previous issues.

As The Things reports, all four primary cast members made $600,000 per episode by the eighth season. Reports suggest that before that bump, Messing and McCormack — as the titular characters — were making more than Hayes and Mullally. Following that season, the show was canceled — and when the cast did come back, they made a lot less than during Will & Grace‘s golden years.

