Will Ferrell’s Favorite Flub Involved Fogged-up Glasses and a Long-Running Character

Will Ferrell used to struggle as an actor and even had a mall Santa gig. However, his luck would soon change after joining the Saturday Night Live cast. The actor was on the show for years before becoming a prolific actor in comedies.

However, even though Ferrell left the series, he has returned to host multiple times. Fans can name several of his more iconic skits. One sketch, in particular, led to one of the favorite flubs of his career.

Will Ferrell has a long history with ‘Saturday Night Live’

Will Ferrell joined the Saturday Night Live cast in 1995 and stayed for seven years. People loved his comedic talent and still remember some of his sketches. After leaving, the star appeared in numerous shows and movies but would return to the series several times in the future.

In 2005, the actor returned to the comedy show as a celebrity guest host. He later hosted another episode a few years later. He would reprise his Alex Trebek role for the “Celebrity Jeopardy” sketches. In addition, the 2010s saw a couple more appearances from the former cast member.

In 2015, Ferrell had a cameo in the show’s cold opening as George W. Bush. However, he came back to host once again in 2018. 2019 marked the fifth time Ferrell has guest hosted, which made him a Five-Timers Club member. However, he has not been on the show since then.

Ferrell may or may not return to Saturday Night Live in the future. He is busy, and the producers have other celebrities to select. Nevertheless, fans and Ferrell have their favorite moments from his time on the series.

Will Ferrell’s favorite flub ‘Saturday Night Live’

Will Ferrell as Jacob Silj on ‘Saturday Night Live’ | Norman Ng/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mistakes can happen on Saturday Night Live, and they may add to a sketch’s comedic value. Despite Will Ferrell’s talent as an entertainer, he has had his flubs on the show. In a video by First We Feast, Ferrell reveals the blunder that was his favorite.

“There was a character I had done on a ‘Weekend Update.’ He suffered from a disease called voice immodulation,” Ferrell explains. “I started doing this character, and the glasses I was wearing fogged up so much that I couldn’t see the cue cards. So, that just started making me laugh so hard that I totally broke.”

The person Ferrell played was Jacob Silj, and he played opposite Tina Fey. Fey tried to remain in character while she asked if he was OK. Of course, Ferrell continued to speak like Jacob the rest of the time.

The actor described the moment as “insanity.” Despite the flubs, he loved being on the show. He took any opportunity to get laughs from viewers.

Ferrell’s career after he left ‘Saturday Night Live’

Will Ferrell has had an extensive acting career since he left the SNL cast. Many fans know him for his roles in comedic films. He has appeared in Wedding Crashers and starred in Blades of Glory. Buddy from Elf remains one of his more iconic characters.

Unlike some of his other movies, Ferrell never returned for an Elf sequel. The thought has come up, but the original will remain a standalone movie. Instead, he has focused on acting in and producing other films.

Ferrell also tends to work behind the scenes as a producer. He has over 70 production credits and over a dozen writing credits. At 55, the star still works behind and in front of the camera. At the moment, he has a few upcoming roles.

For example, Ferrell fans will see him among the cast of the 2023 Barbie movie. His character is a CEO, and he will appear alongside other well-known stars. So, people can expect more comedy from Ferrell in the coming years.