‘Will & Grace,’ ‘American Horror Story’ Star Leslie Jordan Dies at 67

Another celebrity death has left the entertainment industry feeling heartbroken. On Monday, Oct. 24, news broke that beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan had died. Here’s what we know so far, including a glimpse at how his death has affected fans and friends. Plus, read on to learn more about Jordan’s career.

Leslie Jordan | Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Leslie Jordan has died at 67 years old

According to Variety, Jordan, 67, was driving his BMW through Hollywood on Monday morning when he crashed his vehicle into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. He was suspected to have experienced a medical emergency, which led to the crash.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said Jordan’s manager in a statement. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Friends and fellow celebrities reacted to Leslie Jordan’s death on social media

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Many of Jordan’s friends and colleagues immediately took to social media to remember the comedian and mourn the loss. Sean Hayes, Jordan’s co-star on Will & Grace, called him “one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with.”

“Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend,” Hayes added.

Glee actor Kevin McHale called Jordan a “ray of sunshine” and “as talented and genuine as they come.” Meanwhile, playwright Jeremy O. Harris penned a touching tribute to Jordan.

“Your star shined bright no matter where you were on screen and even moreso off. You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present,” Harris wrote.

What TV shows and movies was Leslie Jordan in?

Jordan had a career spanning more than three decades. Aside from his Emmy Award-winning role as Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, he was most known for his television roles in Call Me Kat, American Horror Story, The Cool Kids, and Living the Dream. Jordan also acted in several films, including The Help and Sordid Lives.

Jordan was also an accomplished stage actor, as well as a playwright. He performed as Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram in the stage version of Sordid Lives before reprising his role in the film.

In 2020, Jordan helped many of his fans laugh through the uncertainty of the pandemic by posting hilarious videos on Instagram. His positive attitude and lighthearted humor will be missed.

RELATED: Leslie Jordan’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death