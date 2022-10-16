Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Do Informercials to Make Money? A Royal Commentator Thinks It’s a Possibility

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to make a new life for themselves in California. After stepping away from the duties of senior working royals, they’re working toward making their own money. One royal commentator thinks Meghan and Harry could start doing infomercials to supplement their income.

During a recent commentary, Neil Sean discusses Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s next moves and how they’re reportedly planning to supplement their income. He says they were initially media “darlings,” so it was easy for them to strike lucrative deals. However, Sean says Meghan and Harry’s earning potential will depend on their ability to sell products.

“When they first quit the British monarchy, they were the darlings of everybody,” says Sean. “Everybody wanted a slice of that Meghan and Harry Pie. But the bigger problem [is] when you become a celebrity, everything is merited on box office, for want of a better word. Box office is king. Do you get people spending with you? Can you get an audience? Can you sell books, T-Shirts, memorabilia? Whatever you’ve got, it’s all about that.”

Sean says this business can be fickle. If a company decides to renege on an offer, money can disappear at a moment’s notice. He mentions Netflix and how they decided to abandon Meghan’s cartoon series, “Pearl.”

Will Meghan and Harry turn to infomercials?

According to Sean’s source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly say they are open to receiving different offers. Sean believes their openness could lead them to the infomercial space.

“According to a very good source, Meghan and Harry have let it be known that they’re open to all kinds of offers,” says Sean. “So, how long will it be before we see them doing info commercials of some kind across television networks?”

Sean mentions other non-working royals have appeared in an infomercial. However, he says in the coming years, infomercial appearances could “prove rather embarrassing.” He says doing an infomercial will ultimately depend on how important it is to get paid. “When you need money, you need money,” says Sean.

Social media will be the key to Meghan and Harry’s success says commentator

Sean says it will be important for Meghan and Harry to re-establish themselves on social media. He says their followers will help keep their brand relevant.

“According to a very good source, allegedly, Meghan and Harry are really scouting around to see what else is out there,” says Sean. “But the deals drop because unless you can guarantee a following, particularly on social media, where they still have a very healthy following on Instagram, well they need to come back to that in order to persuade people to spend money with them. That’s the deal.”

What does the future look like for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Sean says he’s not suggesting Meghan and Harry are down to their last dollar. However, he is saying they lead an expensive lifestyle, so there’s likely a lot of pressure to make money.

Sean mentions the duke and duchess must pay their security staff and the staff who work on their projects. “If you’re a production company, you’ve got people to pay, whether you’re a hit show or not,” says Sean.”

Sean says it will be important for Meghan to book high-profile guests for her Spotify show, “Archetypes.” The big names will help with ratings and improve the chance of the show’s success. “It’s really all about the guests,” says Sean. “If you can’t get the mega guests, then you’re going to have mega problems.”

