Will a New Episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ Air on Dec. 30, 2022?

The Young and the Restless airs new episodes five days a week. Yet, sometimes the show can be preempted because of the holidays or breaking news. So will the soap opera cap off the last Friday of 2022 with a new episode?

The Young and the Restless star Jason Thompson I Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

‘The Young and the Restless’ will be preempted on Dec. 30, 2022

Every day, fans tune in to watch the latest drama in Genoa City. The Young and the Restless tries to air new episodes during the weekdays, however, there are times when the show’s preempted. In 2022, the soap opera was preempted for March Madness, breaking news, and holidays.

Viewers will have to deal with another preemption on Friday, Dec. 30. According to Soaps.com, the soap opera is preempted because of the Sun Bowl. While a new episode won’t be shown, fans can still watch some Genoa City excitement.

Ring in the new year Genoa City style! ? #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/koQhAbO0dH — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 26, 2022

A classic episode of the soap opera will be shown

The Young and the Restless won’t air a new episode on Dec. 30, but they’ve got another treat for the audience. A classic episode of the series will be shown in its regular timeslot. Longtime fans will take a trip back to 1991 for an iconic moment featuring a notorious villain.

The episode has Genoa City residents gathering on Halloween night for a masquerade party. Among the guests are Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell), Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), and Nina Webster (Tricia Cast). As the trio mingle, they’re unaware that danger is lurking.

David Kimble (Michael Corbett), Nina’s ex-husband/stepfather was dressed as a wolf, intent on killing her and her pals. David’s plan to shoot the trio is thwarted, and he’s later chased by the cops. He manages to hid from the police, but meets a gruesome end when he’s killed by a trash compactor.

New episodes of ‘The Young and the Restless’ will resume next week

The Young and the Restless fans can expect new episodes when the show comes back on Jan. 2, 2023. As the New Year begins, there’s a lot of drama unfolding. One of the biggest storylines is Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) pregnancy. Sally faces a tough dileema because she doesn’t know if Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) or Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is the baby’s father.

Meanwhile, Danny and Chrstine take a stroll down memory lane. Could their reminiscing mean a permanent return for the rock star and a reunion with his ex-wife?

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) may start 2023 single. His girlfriend Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) decides it’s best to end their relationship. With Bill and Lily over, he might find love with his ex Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) confides in her brother Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) about her marital problems. The situation with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) has Summer conflicted. Althogh she wants to be supportive of Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) reconnecting with his mom, she fears Diane’s actions will lead to heartache.