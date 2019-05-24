Will Smith Net Worth and How He Makes His Money

Will Smith is best known for playing the character Will in the series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Here’s the Aladdin star’s net worth and how he makes his money.

How Will Smith became famous

Will Smith started his entertainment career as a rapper. At the age of 16, he met Jeff Townes and started a rap team under the name DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. The pair released their first single, titled “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble,” in 1986. The follow year, they released their debut album, Rock the House. In 1988 Smith and Townes released the album He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper, earning the duo the very first Grammy Award for the Best Rap Performance category. Smith easily made the transition from rapper to actor. In 1990, he began starring in the hit TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith’s movies and TV shows

Smith has enjoyed success in television and movies. As of this writing, his highest-grossing film is Suicide Squad (2016), with a lifetime gross of $325,100,054. Other high-grossing films include Independence Day (1996), with a lifetime gross of $306,169,268; I Am Legend (2007), with a lifetime gross of $256,393,010; and Men in Black (1997), with a lifetime gross of $250,690,539, according to Box Office Mojo.

Most of Smith’s acting career has been in movies, but he has also appeared in a few television shows besides The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Smith’s television appearances include All of Us, Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child, Blossom and ABC Afterschool Specials.

Will Smith said playing the genie in the remake of Aladdin was “terrifying”

In an interview posted by Flicks and the City, Smith said it was “terrifying” to play the genie in Aladdin because he had big shoes to fill. Smith is referring to the late actor Robin Williams, who originally voiced the character in the animated version of the film.

It was much more terrifying. Robin Williams just did an absolutely brilliant, memorable, nostalgic job in this film… The idea of being able to modernize, to be able to pay homage to the original character, to be able to honor Robin while at the same time giving a new voice to modernize the genie… I saw that there was potential for absolute tragedy but there was potential to be able to create something that did both of those things.

How Will Smith makes his money

In addition to acting, Smith earns money as a producer, writer, composer, and director. Some of his production credits include The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; I, Robot; Hitch; The Secret Life of Bees; and the television series Cobra Kai. In 1997, Smith and business partner James Lassiter founded the production company Overbrook Entertainment. Smith’s director credits include a 2006 episode of the series All of Us.

Will Smith’s net worth

As of this writing, Smith has an estimated net worth of $350 million.

