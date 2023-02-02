Will ‘The Traitors’ Return for Season 2 on Peacock?

The Traitors brought fans of different reality TV shows together with its interesting cast. But was it enough for the murder mystery-themed game to come back with host Alan Cumming?

‘The Traitors’ had familiar faces to kick off the show

Many reality shows start with an unknown cast. But The Traitors stood out for having 10 reality stars and 10 unknown people to get eyes on it.

The reality stars got their start in different avenues. Arie Luyendyk Jr. was the star of The Bachelor and married someone in the cast. Brandi Glanville was in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick competed on Survivor. Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly played Big Brother twice and won once. Kate Chastain is from Below Deck. Kyle Cooke became famous on Summer House. Reza Farhan was on Shahs of Sunset. Olympian Ryan Lochte also had his short-lived show.

The rest of the cast included emergency nurse Amanda Clark, director of music services Andie Thurmond, hairstylist Anjelica Conti, yoga instructor Azra Valani, actor Geraldine Moreno, DMV office manager Michael Davidson, political analyst Quentin Jiles, tech sales analyst Robert “Bam” Nieves, and public affairs manager Shelbe Rodriguez.

Everyone fell into either the group of traitors or the faithful and fought to be the last ones in the game to win a quarter of a million dollars.

‘The Traitors’ Season 2 is coming Peacock

New life goal: get access to Alan’s emergency wine supply. pic.twitter.com/e94d3qOIyL — Peacock (@peacock) February 1, 2023

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Peacock announced on Feb. 2 that the show returning for a second season. Cumming will once again dramatically host the show.

According to Peacock, the show is currently its number-one original reality show. The other popular reality series on the streaming service are from Bravo, like Below Deck, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and more. So it’s not a surprise that multiple Bravo stars were in The Traitors Season 1.

There will also be a reunion hosted by Andy Cohen on Feb. 28. So we’ll get to see what the cast thinks about how it all played out, if they have any regrets, and more.

Will ‘The Traitors’ change for season 2?

Alan Cumming | Photo by: PEACOCK

It’s currently unclear if and how the game will change next season. The producers could decide to have an all-celebrity cast, keep it a mixed cast, or have a cast complete with unknown stars.

The UK version had 22 unknown strangers with the same missions. Stephen Lambert, of the production company, Studio Lambert produced the American and British versions of the show. He explained why America went a different route.

He claimed that the United States has “even more competition than there is in Britain” when it comes to television, and the celebrities are “helpful, in terms of getting attention and drawing an audience,” according to The New York Times.

Season 2 will more likely get new missions, but it’s possible that they will keep some as staples of the competition. A common complaint among fans is that the missions didn’t actually affect the game between the faithful and the traitors. Time will tell if producers heard this and if traitors get more of a fair fight by getting hints to the traitors along the way. Season 2 currently doesn’t have a set premiere date.