Willie Nelson Didn’t Need to Flirt Before ‘Girls Would Wind up Fighting Over Him’

When country music star Willie Nelson was younger, he “didn’t even need to flirt” to cause a stir around him. According to his late sister and piano player, Bobbie Nelson, “… Girls were so fast to flirt with Willie, they’d wind up fighting over him.”

Bobbie Nelson said Willie Nelson liked flirting, but he didn’t need to do it most of the time

In their co-memoir, Me and Sister Bobbie, the Nelson siblings shared memories from their childhood, personal lives, and adventures in the country music business.

Even though Willie has been legally married for many of his 89 years, he liked to turn on the charm when he was younger. “I think he likes flirting,” Bobbie noted of her brother, then added, “I know he does.”

According to her, “Willie and his women is a subject that requires a book of its own,” and she wasn’t going to write it. But she did say, “… The girls loved my brother.”

As a result, she said he “didn’t even need to flirt” to cause a scene. Bobbie guessed it was due to his “God-given easygoing charm, or the sparkle in his eye.”

She added, “… When you talk to him, he makes you feel like the most important person in the world.”

Bobbie Nelson said ‘girls were fast to flirt’ with young Willie Nelson and would ‘wind up fighting’

Bobbie noted that those were days when women were expected to be less aggressive according to societal standards. But she added, “… Girls were so fast to flirt with Willie, they’d wind up fighting over him.”

“He liked that,” she concluded before asking, “What man wouldn’t?”

As mentioned, Willie was often married. But he also confessed that faithfulness wasn’t a “strong point” for him.

But Willie said he tamed his ways as the years went by. The “Crazy” songwriter has been married to his fourth wife, Annie, since 1991.

Bobbie Nelson couldn’t have guessed ‘how many girls approached’ her for advice about how to flirt with Willie Nelson

When someone wasn’t quite sure how to approach Willie to flirt, they would ask his sister. “I can’t tell you how many girls approached me for advice about the best way to approach Willie,” Bobbie noted.

“I never gave out any advice,” she stated. “When it came to women, Willie had his own way.”

It wasn’t anything against the individuals who approached her, and how more to do with her relationship with Willie. “He had lots of choices, and the last thing in the world he needed was me meddling in his business. So I never did,” she concluded.

Sadly, Bobbie died in March 2022 at 91. Willie and the Nelson family announced his sister’s death on Instagram.

They expressed their heartache over their loss through a family statement and shared, “Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives.”

