‘Willow’ Star Warwick Davis Became the Highest-Grossing Supporting Actor of All Time Thanks to a Radio Ad

In 1988, a dark fantasy film about a child prophesied to have great power was released. While the original George Lucas production, Willow was not an instant success, it soon gained a substantial cult following. In November 2022, Willow returned, this time as a series on Disney+.

Willow star Warwick Davis has a lengthy list of credentials. But the 1988 movie has been his most recognized and notable role. But most people don’t realize his career started uniquely from a radio ad.

Warwick Davis’ exciting movie roles

You may have been introduced to actor Warwick Davis in Willow. But diehard Star Wars fans probably know his career started before the 1988 film. Davis appeared in three of the original Star Wars movies, mastering the role of the main Ewok, Wicket.

Davis also played Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter film series, starred in the film version of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, in Leprechaun with Jennifer Aniston, and even appeared in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. He’s also enjoyed TV roles, including making an appearance in the 2008 TV series Merlin.

Davis’ hard work has paid off. He is currently the highest-grossing supporting actor of all time, reports The Numbers, based on the credits for his roles in 18 movies. And believe it or not, the now-52-year-old owes his big break to his grandmother.

The radio ad that started it all for Warwick Davis

When Davis was 11 years old, his grandmother heard a radio advertisement calling for people who were four feet tall or shorter to be in Return of the Jedi. Davis was already a Star Wars fan, so he took his grandmother’s advice and auditioned. Landing the role was a dream come true.

Davis was originally cast as an extra Ewok. But when Kenny Baker, set to play Wicket, became ill, George Lucas offered him the role, as MCM Buzz reports. The rest is history.

Davis has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita

Davis was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, or SED, a rare bone growth disorder resulting in dwarfism, as the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvia explains.

While people with SED often have vision and hearing issues. They can struggle with musculoskeletal problems, but they have a normal life span and can typically live a healthy life.

In the case of Warwick Davis, his medical condition has resulted in quite a few acting opportunities. Davis is a phenomenal actor. But due to SED, he’s been able to play some roles few others could.

The return of ‘Willow’ on Disney+

The new Willow series is now streaming on Disney+, set 20 years after the original movie. Fans are thrilled that Davis has reprised his role. There are rumors that some other original cast members will also make appearances.