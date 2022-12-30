‘Willow’ Star Warwick Davis Says a Surprising ‘Comedic’ Role Changed His Life Forever

Warwick Davis’ role in Willow made him a household name, but when the actor looks back on his career, there’s one part that he credits for changing his life. Which surprising comedic role does Davis say changed everything for him?

Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood | Disney+

Why ‘Willow’ was a ‘challenge’ for Warwick Davis

Davis is currently reprising his role as Willow Ufgood in the Disney+ series Willow. He originally played the character in 1988 in a movie of the same name. He plays Willow, a farmer and aspiring sorcerer who sets off on an adventure to find a family for a baby.

While the movie was not a blockbuster success, it became a fan favorite through video rentals and television broadcasts. It was even nominated for two Academy Awards — Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects, according to IMDb.

For Davis, the role was a big change. Previously, he had worn costumes and makeup that obscured his face and body. His role as Willow was the first big part that let him show off his face.

“It was great not to be hidden!” the actor laughed, according to MCM Buzz. “It was really down to acting. It was a challenge. I mean Ron Howard is a great director and helped me through that process.”

The comedic role that ‘changed’ Warwick Davis’ life

Willow might have been one of Davis’ first big roles, but the actor points to another job that changed everything for him: Life’s Too Short, a British mockumentary sitcom.

In Life’s Too Short, Davis played a fictionalized version of himself, navigating show business as a little person. He co-starred with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who also played versions of themselves. Gervais and Merchant also wrote the sitcom.

“I think my work on Life’s Too Short changed my life,” Davis told IMDb. “People seeing me for my comic abilities … that was one of the things I’d always wanted to do, was comedy, so that was one of the landmark projects for me.”

The roles that have made Warwick Davis the top-earning supporting actor in the world

Davis has plenty of other projects to look back on when reflecting on his career. The actor has been in dozens of movies, many of which made millions at the box office. From the Leprechaun series and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy to roles in shows like Doctor Who and Moominvalley, Davis has done it all.

His biggest roles were in two huge franchises: Harry Potter and Star Wars. Davis has been in all eight Harry Potter films, playing Professor Filius Flitwick. The actor has played a variety of roles in the Star Wars movies.

Davis started showing up in the Star Wars universe in 1999’s The Phantom Menace. He played Yoda in some scenes, as well as characters Weazel and Wald. He has since appeared in The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, Solo, and The Rise of Skywalker.

His work in these high-grossing franchises has made Davis the top-earning supporting actor in the world, according to The Numbers.