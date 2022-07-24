‘Windfall’: Newlyweds Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Collaborated on the Dark Netflix Comedy

Windfall is a Netflix neo-noir thriller packaging chaos into a pretty bow with its cast ensemble. The screenplay by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker features a collaboration between newlyweds Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins. Here’s what you need to know about the thrilling film.

The concept of Netflix’s ‘Windfall’

Windfall follows a couple who arrive at their vacation home to find a robber squatting at their place. Things spiral out of control when the robber asks for a huge sum of money, but it’s soon clear that he’s in over his head.

The couple wants to resolve the issue and get on with their vacation — or what’s left of it. Conversations between the three prove the couple has a strained relationship. It’s also clear the robber isn’t professional. He makes several mistakes the couple takes note of and criticizes him for it.

Classism makes up a significant portion of the movie, as the three characters have different views on life. The robber only wanted to experience the good life and didn’t intend to harm anyone. The CEO and his wife keep offering the robber heaps of money and laughing at his requests for a low amount.

It’s shown that the husband is a self-centered prick who created an algorithm meant to ensure companies have fewer employees. We are not given a deep dive into the robber as much of the film focuses on the couple’s dysfunctional marriage. Windfall also keeps the audience guessing who the main character is and switches focus from one character to the other.

According to IMDb, Jason Segel came up with the concept of Windfall. He pitched the idea to McDowell, suggesting that the cast be a small ensemble and shot in one location to accommodate the pandemic. McDowell sourced inspiration from industry legends Alfred Hitchcock and John Cassavetes.

‘Windfall’ is the first project Lily Collins has worked on with her husband Charlie McDowell

Collins and McDowell began dating in 2019, with Collins making the relationship Instagram official that August. Collins claims she knew she wanted to be McDowell’s wife when they met; it was only a matter of when. In 2020 the duo announced their engagement with McDowell, reportedly popping the question on a road trip in New Mexico.

McDowell and Collins tied the knot in Colorado at Dunton Hot Springs in September 2021. Windfall was the first project the newlyweds worked on together. Filming began in California in March 2021 and wrapped in July.

The reception for ‘Windfall’

Windfall doesn’t offer the characters’ names, preferring to hide their identities in mystery. Jesse Plemons‘s performance is one for the books as he embodies the egocentric tech billionaire known as the CEO.

Collins played the CEO’s wife, referred to as the wife, and manages to convey a host of emotions tugging at the audience’s sympathy and displaying sincerity to a point. Segel played the robber known as Nobody showcasing the actor’s comedic and dramatic chop.

Windfall was a critical success. Review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes rates it at 60% based on 74 critic reviews. The site gave the movie an average rating of 5.8 out of 10. Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment said, “McDowell worked with Segel along with Andrew Kevin Walker and Justin Lader to develop a story that could say a lot while doing a little.”

Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky said, “Windfall is a satisfying thriller with phenomenal lead performances. While it feels like there could have been something more, it is still more than worth checking out especially if you enjoy a good thriller.”

