Who Is the Winner of ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

The Voice Season 22 has found its winner. Tuesday night’s two-hour season finale featured performances from the finalists alongside their coaches — Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and John Legend — as well as appearances by plenty of special guests. Then, at the end of the night, the winner and runners-up were revealed. Here’s a closer look at the finalists and who won The Voice 2022, plus a look ahead to next season.

Omar Jose Cardona and John Legend perform on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Part 2 | Trae Patton/NBC

A closer look at the finalists of ‘The Voice’ Season 22

The Voice Season 22’s Top 5 includes three artists from Team Blake, one from Team Legend, and one from Team Camila. Unfortunately, Team Gwen was knocked out last week with Justin Aaron’s elimination. Here are the team standings heading into the finale:

Team Blake : Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie

: Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie Team Legend : Omar Jose Cardona

: Omar Jose Cardona Team Camila: Morgan Myles

Omar, Morgan, and Bodie all received four chair turns in the Blind Auditions, while Bryce had three and Brayden had one.

At 17, Brayden is the youngest contestant this season. The Team Blake artist has been playing gigs in his small Michigan town since he was 15. Meanwhile, Bodie, 29, of Ladera Ranch, California, began writing and producing music at 11 years old. His indie vibes and unique musical arrangements have helped him stand out this season. Georgia native Bryce, 22, has been “pure country” all season, from his signature cowboy hat to his deep southern vocals. He’s a student at Georgia Southern University who plays gigs at the local college bars.

Omar and Morgan both came to The Voice with professional experience. Omar, 33, of Miami, Florida, has spent 15 years singing at theme parks, on cruise ships, and at special events. He’s also worked with artists like Jordan Fisher and VoicePlay. Morgan, 35, moved to Nashville from Pennsylvania to pursue her country career. She’s a full-time touring musician who has opened for artists like Kane Brown and Luke Bryan.

Finale recap: Who won ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Before the winner was revealed, The Voice celebrated season 22 with two hours of music. The finalists took to the stage for duets with their coaches and reflected on their season together. Former coach Kelly Clarkson, who sat out of the season to spend time with her family, came back to perform her and Ariana Grande’s Christmas song, “Santa Can’t You Hear Me.” Other guest performers included season 21 winners Girl Named Tom, Kane Brown, Adam Lambert, Breland, Maluma, and OneRepublic.

And finally, the big moment arrived. Here are the runners-up and the winner of The Voice Season 22:

Fifth place: Brayden Lape

Brayden Lape Fourth place: Omar Jose Cardona

Omar Jose Cardona Third / Second place: Bodie and Morgan Myles

/ Bodie and Morgan Myles Winner: Bryce Leatherwood

Will there be a season 23 of ‘The Voice’?

The Voice Season 22 is over, but fans won’t have to wait too long for another installment. Season 23 is set to premiere on March 6, 2023. Blake Shelton announced back in October that season 23 would be his last.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote in a statement. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

In addition to Shelton, Clarkson will return to The Voice after her hiatus this season. Newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will take the final seats on the coaching panel.

