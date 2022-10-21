‘Winter House’: Luke and Craig Started Beefing Over … Fireworks?

Luke Gulbranson and Craig Conover hinted there was tension between them on Bravo‘s Winter House and now they’ve revealed why – and it has everything to do with firework safety. Of course, it ultimately escalated when Conover became angry after Gulbranson touched the back of DeSorbo’s neck leading Conover to threaten to throw Gulbranson through a window.

How did it get to that point? The tension started over the summer.

Gulbranson booted Conover out of his house last July 4th weekend because he didn’t think Conover was being safe when he handled fireworks. During dinner, Conover walked right into the confrontation when he recalled how he and his friends were arrested in Palm Beach for “shooting off fireworks off out a window.”

Luke reveals why he kicked Craig out of his house last summer

Conover’s comment opened the door for Gulbranson to share why they were beefing. “You almost got arrested in Minnesota for shooting fireworks off too,” Gulbranson said. Conover disagreed. “No, you just kicked me out of your house. And made me sleep outside.”

Craig Conover and Luke Gulbranson |Zack DeZon/Bravo

Gulbranson said he didn’t want to “sleep close to you.” Ciara Miller noted that Gulbranson and Conover have “a lot of beef.” But Conover just thinks they are “completely different people so we clash on everything.”

“Like he hates fireworks which is absurd,” Conover added of Gulbranson.

Luke says Craig lit fireworks next to his uncovered boat

Gulbranson disagreed with Conover’s assertion that he hates fireworks. “I love fireworks,” Gulbranson said. “Just not next to my boat.” Conover still didn’t agree that’s how it all went down.

“Dude, you were lighting them off next to my boat that was not covered,” Gulbranson added.

“I walked into my bedroom and there was a bag of fireworks there, what was I gonna do?” Conover said. But when Gulbranson said he shouldn’t have touched them because they weren’t his Conover shot back, “That’s crazy! Have you ever walked in somewhere and saw fireworks and not lit them on fire?”

At this point dinner was getting so heated, Conover’s girlfriend Paige DeSorbo had to tell the guys to cool it. “It’s not even who’s right and who’s wrong,” DeSorbo said in a confessional. “They’re both dumb.”

Why did Luke and Craig get in a fight on ‘Winter House’?

Gulbranson and Conover ultimately get into a heated fight when Conover saw Gulbranson touch the back of DeSorbo’s neck. But also Conover believed that Gulbranson was being too forward with Jessica Stocker. Everyone is upset but also very drunk. Gulbranson becomes so upset that he was accused of being too aggressive with the women that he packs up and leaves the house.

Gulbranson later reflected on their fight and where he and Conover stand today. “I mean, he is who he is. I am who I am,” he told US Weekly. “You know, some people are friends and meant to be friends and so just aren’t. Craig is Craig. And I really don’t have an opinion [about him],” he added.

Conover stood by what he said to Gulbranson. “I have a lot of conviction when it comes to girls and guys relationships and [there was] something that happened that I didn’t agree with,” he said.

“I think my message was correct, but my delivery was bad,” Conover added. “But also, you know, I’m not saying that girls don’t do this, but for guys, like, the fight was about the issue at hand, it had nothing to do with me and Luke having personal feelings about each other.”

Winter House is on every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

