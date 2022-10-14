‘Winter House’ Season 2 Drama Heats Up: Luke Is Not a ‘Big Fan’ of Craig Conover, Defends Austen Kroll

Luke Gulbranson teased plenty of tension on Bravo‘s Winter House Season 2 when he said that he’s not a “fan” of Craig Conover from Southern Charm.

From the looks of the Winter House Season 2 trailer, yeah, no kidding.

The Winter House Season 2 trailer shows that Conover and Gulbranson get into an explosive argument that almost gets physical. “You’re going to get knocked the f*** out,“ Conover angrily said to Gulbranson in the trailer. Adding, “I will throw you through a goddamn window!” Gulbranson responded with “Do it.”

The fight appears to center around Conover’s girlfriend Paige DeSorbo. And while Gulbranson and Conover are on the “outs,” Gulbranson had nothing but positive remarks about Conover’s pal, Austen Kroll – even after Kroll had a romance with Gulbranson’s Summer House love interest Ciara Miller last season.

Luke will ultimately need to work things out with Craig after ‘Winter House’ Season 2

Gulbranson and Conover are not in a good place even after Winter House Season 2 wrapped. “Craig and I have some differences,” he said on the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast. “I don’t know if I’m a big fan of Craig. I tried but I don’t know if it’s in my cards.”

Luke Gulbranson, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll |Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

He added, “Maybe one day we’ll be able to move past them. I hope we can do that and I think that’s part of being mature. I know I have some things that I need to let go toward him that I’m working on, and it’s going to take me some time. But I’m hoping that I’ll be able to do it. So I do try and put my energy on good, not bad.”

Luke said Austen is a good guy

On the flip side, Gulbranson said Kroll gets a bad rap and thinks he’s a good guy. “Austen and I get along very well,” he said. Even after Kroll and Miller cozied up at the Winter House? “Yeah, it was uncomfortable for me,” Kroll admitted. “You know, internally, I guess maybe didn’t vocalize that a whole lot, but it was uncomfortable for me. I mean, it would be uncomfortable for anybody, I feel like, in this situation. But I also wasn’t going to throw a fit, or stomp my feet either.”

But, “You got to man up to deal with it. So I did. And Austen’s a good guy. He’s not a bad person. I know he gets a bad rap a lot. Or he has recently. And you know what? I think people need to give him a bit of a break because he really is a great guy and means well and he’s not a bad person. So I enjoy Austen.”

Austen ‘made it known’ he wasn’t into Ciara, Luke insists

Kroll took a considerable amount of heat on both Winter House and Summer House when he became a little too much of a player in the houses. Gulbranson said everyone should cut Kroll a little slack. “With Austen and everything that was out there Ciara, it was very apparent to me as a friend when we talked, he was like, ‘Hey, man, I don’t really want to go spend a week in the summer with her. I love you guys. I’m just not ready to do that.’ But you know, he ended up coming eventually,” Gulbranson recalled.

After Winter House Season 1, Kroll visited Summer House. That’s when he and Lindsay Hubbard, who originally planned to hook up on Winter House, seemingly planned to get together the night of Hubbard’s birthday party. However, Miller thought she and Kroll were going to couple up. The miscommunication caused massive friction and fights in the house.

“He was very vocal about how he felt and made it known, at least to me, that he really wasn’t into Ciara like that,” Gulbranson insisted. “But, it’s a slippery slope and I don’t know what’s said behind closed doors. [But] I think Austen’s a good guy, I really do. I think he means well and I feel bad he gets a bad rap.”

Winter House Season 2 is on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

