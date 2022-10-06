‘Winter House’ Season 2: Who Isn’t Returning and Who Is New?

Bravo‘s Winter House Season 2 returns to Stowe, Vt. with Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller.

Lindsay Hubbard, who hit the Stowe slopes full-time last season returns, but in a guest appearance role. She brings her boyfriend Carl Radke from Summer House with her this time.

But who is missing from Winter House Season 1 and who is new to the house?

Who did not return from ‘Winter House’ Season 1?

Andrea Denver, Gabrielle Kniery, and Julia McGuire did not return for Winter House Season 2. McGuire quickly integrated herself into the friend group but missed her boyfriend during her time at the house. Kniery connected with Gulbranson but had a crush on him. Unfortunately, he gently friendzoned her, trying to avoid making it awkward (but it was still a little awkward).

Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Jessica Stoker, Kyle Cooke, Austen Kroll, Jason Felton, Kory Keefer, Rachel Clark |Zack DeZon/Bravo

Denver struck up a romance with DeSorbo during Winter House Season 1. The romance spilled over to Summer House and Denver became a new cast member on the series. But DeSorbo started dating Conover and Denver moved on to a new relationship. He cited the relationship as the main reason why he didn’t return.

“I had other things that I feel need my [attention],” he told E! News. “I think I got back with a person that I really wanted and like I, said it was a really long run to win her back, so I feel like that was more something I wanted to focus on and I prefer to sit back.”

Who is new to ‘Winter House’ Season 2?

New friends Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer, and Jessica Stocker join Winter House Season 2. Bravo shared that Stocker is a Metaverse real estate agent, investor, and entrepreneur from Los Angeles. She joined the house after Cameron “slid into her DM’s.”

Keefer’s goal is to “meet women and hang out with his best friend and college roommate, Craig.” According to Bravo, Keefer “catches the eye of more than one of the housemates, but will he be able to commit his attention to one person?”

Finally, Clark is “single and ready to mingle.” Bravo teased that romance is in the cards for her, but she “will have to figure out if she’s ready to deal with her hesitations about commitment and learn to open up.”

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval make a guest appearance on ‘Winter House’ Season 2

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules also drop in on Winter House Season 2. Sandoval recently dished that the vibe was a little tense in Stowe.

This #WinterHouse trailer has us shivering with anticipation! ? Catch the supersized season 2 premiere Thursday, October 13 and watch the full trailer now: https://t.co/QVz8ICIUxb pic.twitter.com/nMrPi8XZpp — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 15, 2022

“We kind of got in there, and we brought the good vibes because I felt there was some – I don’t want to say too much and I don’t want to say between who – but there was definitely some tension there,” he told Page Six.

“We weren’t there the whole time,” he added. “We were there only for a couple of nights, which was nice because when we walked in the place and it was kind of trashed like these guys are having themed parties every night, which is awesome, [but] probably hard to sustain.”

Winter House Season 2 premieres with a supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

