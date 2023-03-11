‘Winter House’ Season 3 Cast Will Reportedly Feature a Fan-Favorite from ‘Family Karma’

Bravo is gearing up for another exciting season of Winter House. Last season featured cast members from two of Bravo’s hit reality shows – Summer House and Southern Charm – and it sounds like the network is adding another franchise to the reality crossover.

New reports suggest that a fan-favorite from Bravo’s Family Karma will be a part of the season 3 cast of Winter House. With production officially underway, here’s a look at everything we know about the cast of the upcoming season.

Season 3 of ‘Winter House’ will reportedly feature this ‘Family Karma’ star

Bravo has been tight-lipped about what to expect from Winter House’s upcoming third season. However, insiders have shared insights into the show’s cast.

Taking to Instagram, sources told Bravo By Gays that cast of season 3 will include reality stars from a variety of shows, including Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, and Family Karma.

“LETS GOOO WINTER HOUSE S3… MY SOURCE TELLS ME ONE MORE BELOW DECK CAST MEMBER WILL ALSO BE JOINING! I, MYSELF, AM NOT SURE IF THE TOMS WILL BE FULL TIME OR JUST POP IN AGAIN FOR ANOTHER VISIT BUT I CAN TOTALLY SEE SCHWARTZ STAYING THE ENTIRE TIME. ALSO, NO WORD ON THE RETURN OF KORY KEEFER OR POTENTIAL NON BRAVO NEWBIES!”

The photo included in the post features Rhylee Gerber (Below Deck), Tom Schwartz (Vanderpump Rules), Amanda Batula (Summer House), Malia White (Below Deck), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), and Danielle Olivera (Summer House).

The source added that a few of the cast members from Southern Charm will not be included in season 3 because of a scheduling conflict. Filming for season 9 of Southern Charm is currently underway.

Of course, the post also included Family Karma star Brian Benni, who is sure to bring plenty of drama to the crossover.

A look at fan-favorite Brian Benni from ‘Family Karma’

Between his success in the professional IT world to his epic romances, Brian quickly became a fan-favorite on Family Karma. While Brian may come across as a carefree and flirty character on TV, his track record in both work and relationships reveals a diligent and skilled individual.

Brian’s journey on Family Karma saw him test the waters of a romantic relationship with his close pal Monica Vaswani. Despite giving it a shot, the two realized their bond was better suited for friendship, and promptly ended things.

Nevertheless, Brian didn’t let this setback dampen his spirits, and he went on to pursue another Monica, Monica Shah, with whom he’s now happily committed.

Given his popularity on Family Karma, it will be interesting to see how Brian mingles with the rest of the cast on season 3 of Winter House.

Which cast members are returning for season 3 of ‘Winter House’?

In addition to the reports about new cast members, we also have some information about returning stars for season 3 of Winter House. Bravo has not confirmed anything about the season 3 cast, but Best of Bravo revealed on Instagram that several reality stars are returning to Vermont for another round of drama.

The post revealed that filming started in late February and that seven previous cast members will be back in action. Returning cast members include Southern Charm stars Paige Desorbo, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll, as well as Summer House stars Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Jason Cameron.

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are also expected to have cameos, though it is unknown how much screen time they will get — given Scandoval and all.

Bravo has yet to reveal an official premiere date for season 3 of Winter House.