‘Wolf Pack’ Will be More ‘Violent’ and ‘Sexy’ Than ‘Teen Wolf’

When Paramount announced the release of a new show from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, most assumed Wolf Pack would be a spinoff of the popular MTV show. However, Wolf Pack‘s cast recently made it clear the upcoming show is completely original.

What is ‘Wolf Pack’ about?

Wolf Pack is based on a book series of the same name. The books tell the story of a couple who rescue a pack of young wolf cubs who end up turning into human babies. They follow the group of kids as they balance high school with their supernatural adventures.

(L-R): Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro and Armani Jackson as Everett Lang in WOLF PACK on Paramount+. | Steve Dietl/Paramount+

It looks like the mythology of the show will be slightly different. “A teenage boy and girl get their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature,” reads the description (via IMDb). “As the full moon rises, all teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them.”

The new show will premiere on Paramount+ in 2023 and stars Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

‘Wolf Pack’ cast promises ‘violent’ and ‘explicit’ themes

When it was announced that Davis would be bringing the werewolf books to the screen, most people assumed it was a spinoff for the mega-popular Teen Wolf. The cast of Wolf Pack is making sure there’s no confusion, though, and released a video detailing the differences between the two completely different shows.

“This show is very different than Teen Wolf in a lot of different ways,” Robertson explained. She went on to say that she thinks fans of the previous show “are going to love” Wolf Pack. Shepard echoed these comments, revealing that Wolf Pack discusses “a lot of current issues” in its episodes and contains “explicit” and “violent” themes.

Jackson chimed in, saying, “I think with Wolf Pack, Jeff [Davis] wants there to be an explanation for what’s going on so that people can actually watch it and be like, ‘This could actually happen in real life!’ But I think it’s cool to see a very realistic take on werewolves.”

The cast also let fans know what they can expect from the new show, promising “horror,” as well as “sexy” scenes. “You’ll fall in love with a lot of the characters,” Robertson said. “That’s what I love about it.”

“It still has the humor,” Grey promised. “You know, Teen Wolf is hilarious and I think that Wolf Pack is going to bring that humor, but it’s not a lot of light-hearted humor. It’s more like levity to release from, like, how many bad things are going on in the show.”

The upcoming ‘Teen Wolf’ movie

The cause for confusion about Wolf Pack being a spinoff of Teen Wolf might be because of the upcoming Teen Wolf movie, which also premieres on January 26, 2023, like the first episode of Wolf Pack.

The movie will see almost all of the original cast return, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and Shelley Henning.