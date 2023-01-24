‘Wolf Pack’ Teen Werewolves Unveiled: Meet the Cast and Characters

The new horror series Wolf Pack introduces a new cast of teen werewolves, and some adults who may or may not have their best interests at heart. Jeff Davis, who created MTV’s Teen Wolf and the recent Teen Wolf: The Movie, adapted the Edo van Belkom books for Paramount+.

L-R: Bella Shepard,, Tyler Gray, Armani Jackson, and Chloe Robertson | Steve Dietl/Paramount+

The cast of Wolf Pack appeared on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel on Sept. 21. Here’s a handy guide to the Wolf Pack characters from the stars themselves. Wolf Pack premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.

‘Wolf Pack’ boy characters have complicated issues

Armani Jackson plays Everett Lane. Jackson explained how a werewolf bite helps him cope with real-world issues.

“He lived in a constant state of anxiety,” Jackson said. “He treats anxiety with medication, therapy, just the general ways that people deal with anxiety. His parents can be quite disapproving and doubtful of his mental health issues, especially his mom. But one day he is attacked and bitten during a wildfire in a traffic jam and in that he gains supernatural abilities. A real family and a newfound purpose in life.”

Everett joins a wolf pack with Harland Biggs, played by Tyler Lawrence Gray. Harland is the bad boy character of Wolf Pack.

“Harland, he is sort of an adrenaline junkie,” Gray said. “He likes living life on the edge, and he really just likes going by his own rules. He is kind of the irresponsible part of the group. You know, the part that will always make the group laugh, but won’t always come in to help them out at the end of the day. He is a very protective and caring person, especially to his sister Luna. However, he has a lot of built-up anger and rage and he tends to take it out on some things that don’t deserve it sometimes. You will see that a lot more in the show. But as the whole pack comes together, you will see how all of our different personalities bounce off of each other.”

‘Wolf Pack’ female characters in conflict

Bella Shepard plays Blake Navarro, a new werewolf who encounters a wolf bite at the same time as Everett.

“She starts out in a wildfire going through a lot with her family,” Shepard said. “Her life completely changes not only because of the massive wildfire in Los Angeles, but also because of something being bitten on the freeway, actually with Everett, by an animal during the rampage on the freeway. She’s reluctant to embrace her new family, and, like, friends. Then she realizes that as she gains more confidence in herself, and learns to trust people who really care about her, that she belongs in this pack. They work better as a team.”

Chloe Rose Robertson plays Luna Briggs. Robertson described how Luna deals with confusion on a lupine scale.

“Luna is the resilient hope of the pack,” Robertson said. “She is constantly, towards the beginning more confused and ‘we don’t know if this is what we want.’ That’s the majority feeling, but Luna has always hoped for and wanted a pack, and friends who understand her. I think she really loves the people who come into her life very quickly, and she has a lot of empathy for them as well. Which ultimately will lead to a large change in her, which is to be seen towards the end of the season.

The grown-ups

Wolf Pack also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as LAPD arson investigator Kristin Ramsey. Ramsey begins investigating the fire but quickly discovers the werewolf drama.

“While she seems like a really tough, hard person to crack, there’s something else beneath, without giving away too much,” Gellar said. “There’s a real reason why she is there.”

Rodrigo Santoro was Laura Linney’s Love, Actually beau. Now, he plays park ranger Garrett Briggs, who also has more to him than just the forest fire.