The World Responds to the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96. She reportedly died at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish Highlands estate. The British royal family’s website went black in her honor. Here’s a look at what celebrities and world leaders have said about Queen Elizabeth’s death.

King Charles III

King Charles III, formerly known as Prince Charles, released a statement shortly after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His father, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” says King Charles. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.”

Elton John

Elton John expressed the sadness he felt upon hearing about the death of Queen Elizabeth. He shared a message on social media.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” he says. “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger also took to social media to talk about the impact Queen Elizabeth had on his life. He says she has been a presence in his life for as long as he can remember.

“For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there,” says Jagger. “In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama released a statement after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. He highlighted her “dedicated leadership” and praised her work ethic.

“Her Majesty was just 25 years old when she took on the enormous task of helming one of the world’s greatest democracies,” says Obama. “In the decades that followed, she would go on to make the role of Queen her own—with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic, defying the odds and expectations placed on women of her generation.”

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden says Queen Elizabeth II “defined an era.” According to him, she was “more than a monarch.”

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” says Biden. “An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

