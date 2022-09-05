The Worst Career Advice Miranda Lambert Ever Received

Country singer Miranda Lambert made her major label debut in 2005 with her album Kerosene. Over the years, Lambert has become one of the most famous singers in country music. While Lambert is quite famous in her own right, that hasn’t stopped others from trying to give her what she views as bad advice.

In 2014, Lambert sat down for a lengthy interview with Marie Claire. In the interview, Lambert discussed her career and her high-profile marriage with Blake Shelton, which ended in divorce in 2015.

When talking about her career, Lambert revealed that she was once told not to be authentic when it comes to music.

“Early on, an artist told me, ‘Don’t be yourself. Perform and be someone else,'” Lambert told Marie Claire. “And I thought, That seems like exactly the opposite of what I should be doing.”

She continued, “Then I had people wanting me to adjust my lyrics to be more appealing to the masses or whatever. I said, ‘No, that’s bulls***.’ I’d rather sell four copies of something that’s real than 4 million copies of something that’s fake.”

Miranda Lambert prides herself on being a songwriter

In the interview with Marie Claire, Lambert revealed that from a young age, she has always found it easier to perform her “own stuff” over songs someone else has written.

“I went to Nashville and tried to sing someone else’s songs and couldn’t,” Lambert said. “Even at that age, I was like, I can’t sell something that I don’t believe.”

She continued, “So I started writing my own stuff. I figure, if I’m feeling something, surely to God, other people are, too, but they don’t want to say it because it’s too embarrassing.”

The country singer uses her own life as inspiration

In 2015, Lambert and Shelton announced they were divorcing. After her divorce, Lambert released a song called “Vice” in 2016.

Lambert went on to tell The Tennessean that the song was inspired by her own “imperfections.”

“Everybody has a vice of some sort,” Lambert said. “Sometimes when you’re going through something in your life, you may run to some things you shouldn’t and run from some things you shouldn’t. I think this song is an opportunity to just be honest and own it and say, ‘Yeah, I have some imperfections, and I live a life and here and there I might get in a pickle.’”

In addition to using her real life as inspiration for her own music, Lambert also writes songs about other people and characters like in her 2022 album Palomino. The singer has also been known to write songs for fellow artists.

