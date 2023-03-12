Would Tia Mowry Do Another Reality Series?

Reality television is a beneficial platform for many celebrities to keep their names and careers relevant, but having so much exposure can also be detrimental. Tia and Tamera Mowry had their own successful reality series, but quit the show amid pressures from their network to drum up the drama. The experience wasn’t a complete turn-off for Tia, and she says that under the right circumstances, she’d try reality television again.

(L-R) Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry | Unique Nicole/WireImage

The Mowry’s reality series ran for four seasons before they quit

Tia and Tamera’s reality series debuted on the Style Network in 2011. It chronicled their lives as wives, new mothers, their shared businesses, and their separate endeavors. But after three seasons, they announced they’d be stepping away from reality cameras in a joint statement.

“Wanted to say Thank You for all the love and support. But most of all welcoming me, my husband, n my son into your homes for 3 seasons,” Tamera tweeted. “We are truly blessed:) More than anything I wanted you all to see who I was TRULY as a person and the show Tia and Tamera has done that.”

Source: YouTube

She added: “Thank you for 3 amazing years of Tia and Tamera. Now… onto my new talk show The Real and some great things I can’t wait to share with u. Yes, Tia and Tamera will not have a season 4. Thank you for always supporting us throughout the years. Tia n I decided it was time 2 live r family lives behind the cameras. U can still look forward 2 Tia’s Instant Mom n my talk show the real.”

Tamera later revealed the reason they quit the show is that producers wanted more drama between them. She told her co-hosts of The Real that the producers wanted their show to model the Real Housewives franchise, ESSENCE Magazine reported.

Tia Mowry says she is open to doing reality television again

Viewers loved the show because it was positive yet entertaining. There were some dramatic moments sprinkled throughout as the sisters navigated their newfound individuality in their careers, but there was always a resolution.

In 2022, Tia spoke with PopCulture.com and spoke about her reality television experience. At the time, she was asked if she’d ever consider doing a reality show with her then-husband, Cory Hardrict. She’d shared many cute family moments with Hardrict and their two children on social media.

“Never say never. My husband, he’s just very, very private, so I’m not sure if it would be something that he would love to do. It was a lot just trying to get him sprinkled in on the show,” she explained. “Yeah, he’s hilarious. Again, if it’s coming from an inspiring place and women empowerment and showing people how your dreams can come true if you focus and if you really work hard and also showing that healthy family dynamic, totally. Never say never.

She’s in the middle of a divorce

Just a month after the interview with PopCulture.com, Tia announced she was divorcing Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. Obviously, a family reality show with Hardrict isn’t an option anymore, but fans are still interested in following her life as a lifestyle influencer, mom, actor, and philanthropist.

She’s currently promoting a new line of hair care products. Tia also recently wrapped the final season of the hit Netflix series, Family Reunion.