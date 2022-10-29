Wrexham AFC Is Still in the National League; How They Can Get Promoted in 2023

Welcome to Wrexham follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Hollywood stars turned internet friends turned co-chairpersons of Wrexham AFC. The FX/Hulu series details their journey to help the Welsh football club get promoted.

If you’ve seen Welcome to Wrexham Season 1, you know Wrexham is still in the National League. Now, many fans are curious if the team has been promoted since then. Here’s how the promotion process works and what it will take for the team to get promoted in 2023.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 will cover what’s happening to Wrexham AFC right now

In October 2022, Reynolds and McElhenney confirmed a second season of Welcome to Wrexham. We don’t have many details regarding the release date for season 2. However, McElhenney did tease the new season would come out “next year” in a tweet.

Since the show is a documentary series, fans will get to see the events that are taking place now in real time when the new episodes come out. The team’s 2022-2023 season started in August 2022. It will conclude on Saturday, Apr. 29, 2023.

At publication, they have played a total of 15 matches — there are still 31 to go. Currently, Wrexham AFC has 10 wins, three draws, and two losses (via ESPN).

Wrexham AFC’s current standings in the National League

At publication, Wrexham AFC sits in second place in the National League. The English Football Leagues are broken down in the following order:

Premiere League

Championship League

League One

League Two

National League

Below the National League are the National Leagues North and South. After these leagues come the four regional leagues: Northern Premiere League, Southern League Central Division and South Division, and Isthmian League Premiere Division.

How can Wrexham AFC get promoted from the National League?

Each league promotes and relegates a certain number of teams each season. In the National League, four teams fall into relegation, which means they fall into the league below, at the end of the season.

On the other hand, two teams from the National League receive a promotion to the league above. The top team automatically gets promoted to the next league up, League Two.

The teams who rank in second to seventh place also stand a chance at promotion. After competing in a playoff match, the winner gets to fill the second promotion spot.

Right now, Wrexham AFC is in second place, which qualifies them to compete in the playoff match for the second promotion spot. However, the season is far from over. The best-case scenario for Wrexham is to advance into first place for automatic promotion. If they can’t do that, they at least still have a chance to promote as long as they stay in second to seventh place and ultimately win the playoff match come 2023.

Watch all 18 episodes of Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu and Disney+.