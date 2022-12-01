Fleetwood Mac released “Everywhere” in conjunction with Tango In the Night, with the song later added to their Greatest Hits album. Here’s what we know about the meaning behind this original — and the two songwriters behind this 1987 release.

What is ‘Everywhere’ by Fleetwood Mac about?

John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood of the rock group Fleetwood Mac | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

They’re the rock band behind “The Chain,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Dreams.” Fleetwood Mac also released “Everywhere.” Like many Fleetwood Mac songs, this one features themes of love and longing.

“Can you hear me,” Christine McVie sings in the introduction, “calling Out your name? You know that I’m falling / And I don’t know what to say / I’ll speak a little louder / I’ll even shout / You know that I’m proud / And I can’t get the words out.”

As the title suggests, the narrator longs to be reunited with their crush (or significant other). In the chorus, the person repeatedly says they “want to be with you everywhere,” emphasizing the importance of these feelings.

It’s unclear, however, if this song was written about real-life occurrences of the band members. As noted in the credits, “Everywhere” was written by two Fleetwood Mac members.

Who wrote ‘Everywhere’ by Fleetwood Mac?

In October 2022, Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” returned to the Billboard Hot 100 after appearing in a Chevy advertisement (and finding success on TikTok). This was only months after the song “Dreams” became a trending audio on the social media platform.

According to Spotify, “Everywhere” was written by Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham. The streaming platform also credits Buckingham and Richard Dashut as the producers, with Fleetwood Mac listed as the performers.

At this point, Christine McVie ended her relationship with Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie — Buckingham and Stevie Nicks also broke off their romantic partnership.

Included on Tango in the Night, “Everywhere” currently holds over 585 million Spotify plays. It was also added to Fleetwood Mac’s Greatest Hits album. According to Blimey, the music video was partly inspired by ​​The Highwayman by English poet Alfred Noyes. It follows similar romantic themes noted in this original song.

Christine McVie wrote other songs for Fleetwood Mac — including ‘Songbird’

As the songwriter behind “Songbird” and “You Make Loving Fun,” McVie shared that she brought “romance” and “warmth” to this rock band, noting her different writing style from Nicks and Buckingham.

“I think we all just complement each other because we’re such different writers,” McVie said during an interview with Las Vegas Weekly. “My contribution is the romance and the warmth. The love songs. Lindsey has his particular style of playing and writing, Stevie has hers.”

Christine McVie and Buckingham branched out to create solo music in addition to their work with Fleetwood Mac. Now, music by the rock band (including “Everywhere”) is available on most major streaming platforms.

