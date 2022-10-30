Wynonna Judd Revealed The Judds’ Final Tour Is Like a ‘Victory Lap’ for Her

Country music icon Wynonna Judd compared The Judds’ final tour to a “victory lap,” sharing that the concerts have been healing her “one show at a time.”

After tragedy changed her plans, Wynonna recently spoke about being “between hell and hallelujah” on tour without her mother, Naomi Judd. She also predicted what she would do if she weren’t on the road and revealed what tiny person became her “rock” after Naomi’s death.

Wynonna Judd | Helen Healey/NBC

Wynonna Judd performed The Judds’ final show with Naomi Judd at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Naomi and Wynonna announced they were reuniting as The Judds in 2022, and they started with a performance at the CMT Music Awards. The iconic mother-daughter duo graced the stage to sing their classic, “Love Can Build a Bridge,” for the last time.

Soon after, they released dates for a final tour, and news came that they would receive induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. But the day before receiving that honor, Naomi died by suicide.

Despite their mourning, Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, attended the induction ceremony in honor of their mother. And instead of canceling the planned tour, Wynonna chose to keep the dates as a tribute to Naomi and The Judds. But she invited friends and fellow country music stars to join her for the support she knew she would need.

Wynonna Judd is doing a ‘victory lap’ on The Judds’ final tour

In recent interviews, Wynonna has opened up about how bittersweet it is to be on the road without Naomi for The Judds’ final tour. “I’m somewhere between hell and hallelujah,” she told Hoda Kotb on Today.

Wynonna said connecting with multiple generations of fans is therapeutic for her. “I will cry and then go right into the next song,” she shared, adding that she keeps tissues in her shirt like her mother used to do.

“And these shows are healing me, one show at a time,” she explained. “And all my friends are coming and it’s like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end.”

“I feel like I’m doing a victory lap and the fans are watching me, and they’re for me because they grew up with me.”

Wynonna Judd would be ‘at home planning [her] next big moment’ if not for The Judds’ final tour

Wynonna revealed during her Today interview that if it weren’t for The Judds’ final tour, she would likely be “at home planning [her] next big moment.”

She added, “That’s what we live for. That’s what we work for.”

And when asked who has been her rock throughout her grief, Wynonna revealed it’s her six-month-old granddaughter. She said the baby “looks right through [her]” and gives her “hope.”

“It’s nice to be with her because she doesn’t care what I look like,” she shared.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

