Wynonna Judd Revealed Touring Without Naomi Judd Will Be ‘Devastating’: ‘All 5 Stages of Grief in a 2-Hour Segment’

Country music icon Wynonna Judd said the thought of her upcoming tour as The Judds is “devastating” following her mother’s death. And according to her, fans who come to the shows might expect to find her experiencing “all five stages of grief in a two-hour segment.”

(l-r) Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Naomi Judd was preparing to tour with Wynonna Judd before her death

As The Judds were gearing up for what seemed like a comeback, a life-shattering tragedy struck the family. Naomi Judd died the day before the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Weeks before her death, Naomi graced the stage of the CMT Music Awards with Wynonna for a moving performance of “Love Can Build a Bridge.” The pair also announced they would be hitting the road for a tour in the fall.

The matriarch was forthright about her experience with mental illness and suicidal thoughts, even authoring a memoir about it called River of Time. Her family opened up about how she died, hoping it might discourage hurtful speculation. Ashley Judd gave an interview with Good Morning America, revealing Naomi’s death came by suicide.

Wynonna Judd said getting back on the road is ‘so important’ but also ‘devastating’

Wynonna spoke about moving on with her music career in the months after losing her mother and disclosed it feels like the right thing for her to do, as hard as it is. “I think it’s so important to do it, and yet I don’t even know if I can say I’m looking forward to it because it’s so devastating,” she told Neon Songbook Radio with Hunter Kelly (per PEOPLE).

Specifically, Wynonna said she’s nervous about the moment she sees a video screen with Naomi on it during her performances. “… I’m going to be so freaking mad at her for not sticking around to do it. And I’m going to be just so frustrated,” she explained. “So, it’s going to be … interesting.”

“Oh, I know, let’s do all five stages of grief in a two-hour segment,” she concluded, “It’s going to be so weird.”

Tune in to this wonderful 8-part series on The Judds hosted by @hunterkelly only available on @AppleMusic?https://t.co/Ja5mSaluC8 pic.twitter.com/CqTTKHT3uB — The Judds (@juddsofficial) August 13, 2022

Wynonna Judd thinks the ‘weirdest part’ of life is having to ‘deal with all of it at once’

Wynonna shared that she feels both good and bad about her upcoming plans to tour as The Judds. The joy in her blessings isn’t completely lost on her in the devastation of missing her mom. “It’s like the weirdest part of life when you have to deal with all of it at once,” she told Kelly (per PEOPLE).

“And I think any given night, I may be absolutely standing victoriously in this state of bliss,” she shared. “And then the next I’m crying, snotting from my nose.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

