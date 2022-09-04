Yanic Truesdale Reveals His Favorite ‘Gilmore Girls’ Lines

Yanic Truesdale is currently starring in a new Netflix series, but for Gilmore Girls fans, he’ll always be Michel Gerard, the surly but quickwitted inn manager. Truesdale recently sat down with Scott Patterson for an interview and revealed his favorite Michel Gerard line, and we can’t help but agree; it is pretty funny.

Yanic Truesdale played Michel Gerard in ‘Gilmore Girls’

Gilmore Girls was one of Yanic Truesdale’s first auditions when he moved to Los Angeles. He landed the role of Michel Gerard. As it turned out, it was the most influential role of his career thus far.

Michel started as the front desk clerk at the Independence Inn. As the series progressed, his role expanded. Later, he became not only a friend to both Sookie St. James and Lorelai Gilmore but a “profit participant” at the Dragonfly Inn. Truesdale reprised his role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

The famed actor told Scott Patterson that he liked Michel’s ‘inappropriate’ lines

Yanic Truesdale sat down with Scott Patterson and two former co-stars to discuss his time on Gilmore Girls. During the chat with Petterson, Truesdale revealed his favorite type of line on Gilmore Girls. He said he has a soft spot for the inappropriate lines that the writing team often gave to Michel, whose surly attitude is one of his most beloved characteristics.

Yanic Truesdale | Gina Wetzler/Getty Images

Truesdale even revealed his favorite example. During his segment on Patterson’s podcast, I Am All In, he said that in one episode, an older woman asked his character where she could find the best antiques. Michel quipped that he reckoned she could find the best ones at her own house.

While the line was supposed to be a dig at the woman’s age, Gilmore Girls fans argue that you could twist the statement into a compliment. Reddit users note that Michel’s reply could easily be perceived as a compliment. The line occurred in the show’s second episode, “The Lorelais’ First Day at Chilton.”

Would Yanic Truesdale return for a second revival season?

A second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life hasn’t happened just yet, but it doesn’t seem off the table either. In fact, in some ways, it feels like it’s more likely to happen than ever before. Still, fans await an official word from either showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino or Netflix.

As for Yanic Truesdale, he’s in if the opportunity presents itself. In fact, he is shocked that it hasn’t happened yet. In an interview with TV Line, Truesdale said he was surprised that more hadn’t come from the revival. If it ever happens, he knows what he wants to see for his character. Truesdale thinks his character’s relationship should take center stage. He’d even like to see Michel with kids.

