Years Later, Fans Are Still Taking Sides in Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s Divorce 

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa divorced years ago, but fans are still taking sides in the Flip or Flop stars’ separation. Here’s what we know about the divorce and what fans are saying about the HGTV stars.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall divorced while continuing to film ‘Flip or Flop’

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa married in 2009, years before they became TV stars. Their daughter Taylor was born in 2010, and their son Brayden was born in 2015.

The couple shared a successful real estate business until 2008, when the economic crisis forced them to move from a $6,000/month home into a $700/month apartment (per Redbook). They decided to venture into house flipping and recorded their first flip for HGTV. From there, Hall and El Moussa launched Flip or Flop, which debuted in 2013 and aired for 10 seasons.

The show may have saved El Moussa’s life. A Flip or Flop viewer spotted a lump on his throat and contacted producers to warn El Moussa. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and, just two months later, testicular cancer. He has been in remission since 2014.

El Moussa later shared that the stress of treatment and the TV show had a negative impact on his relationship with Hall. They separated in 2016 and divorced in 2018.

After the divorce, they continued filming Flip or Flop together until the show’s final episode aired in March 2022. Hall and El Moussa each launched their own spinoff shows, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast. They recently announced more spinoffs: Hall has a new series called Christina in the Country, while El Moussa and his new wife will star in The Flipping El Moussas.

Fans are still taking sides years after Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s divorce

Even though it has been years since Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s divorce, Flip or Flop fans are still taking sides. They are discussing the divorce and which HGTV star they support in a recent Reddit thread.

“I don’t hate Tarek or anything, but I like Christina more. She seems more down to earth to me personally,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “I’ve always liked Tarek. Christina was never my favorite.”

“I think he and Christiana can both be equally as nasty to each other but personally I think Christina comes across as the rudest of the two but that’s just my opinion of course,” one fan said, while another wrote, “I like Christina. Her new show is so much better to watch than flip or flop.”

“Tarek gets a lot of hate.. especially for that fight on set with Christina… but they are exes with kids it is bound to happen from time to time,” commented one fan.

Another fan wrote, “I loved Flip or Flop, but both him and Christina seemed like trainwrecks in real life at the time. They’ve both moved on, so who knows if they’re still like that.”

One fan said the former couple’s drama made their show less enjoyable. “I used to love Flip or Flop, but after all of their personal drama I can’t enjoy the show anymore. It really sucks.”

Others commented, “I like him, I like Christina, and I loved their show! They were both talented and fun to watch. I hope good things happen for both of them,” and, “I like both parties. Both are a mess but I enjoy their shows together and separate.”

Rumors of cheating and violence surrounded the famous couple’s separation

Rumors plagued Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s divorce. Fans believed that Hall cheated on El Moussa with the couple’s contractor, Gary Anderson, who worked on their pool. Hall did end up dating the contractor, although she claimed it was only after she and El Moussa separated.

Similarly, there were rumors that El Moussa dated the family nanny, Alyssa Logan. He had a brief relationship with Logan, but only after she no longer worked for the family and El Moussa was separated from his wife.

Hall and El Moussa released a joint statement saying that cheating was not the reason for their divorce. “Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation or believes the other was,” they claimed (per Distractify).

There was also an incident where a witness called 911 after El Moussa ran out of his and Hall’s house with a gun.

“We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution,” the couple later said in a statement to People. “There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

And in July 2021, TMZ reported that El Moussa exploded on Hall while filming Flip or Flop. According to production sources, El Moussa compared Hall to his new partner, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, by saying the Netflix star is “hotter and richer” than his ex-wife.

