‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Asks Fans If They Are Ready for More John and Rip in Season 5 — Cole Hauser Responds

Yellowstone Season 5 is getting close, and star Kevin Costner (John Dutton) has begun the hype on social media. The Oscar winner recently posted a scene from Yellowstone that featured his character with Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler. When Costner asked fans if they were ready for more John and Rip in season 5, Hauser showed up in the comments with his own response.

Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Kevin Costner | Paramount

John Dutton and Rip Wheeler have a special relationship in ‘Yellowstone’

John took in Rip when he was just a young boy — after he killed his father for murdering his mother — and gave him a second chance at life. The rancher showed him the ways of the Dutton Ranch and became a father figure to him along the way.

Rip is now John’s son-in-law and right-hand man after marrying his daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). But even before marrying into the family, Rip was willing to do everything in his power to help keep the ranch alive and save the Dutton legacy.

With that special relationship in mind, Costner shared a scene from Yellowstone on Instagram featuring the two characters ahead of the season 5 premiere. And he asked his 899K followers, “Who’s ready for more of this?”

Cole Hauser responds to his ‘friend’ Kevin Costner’s post

The scene that Costner posted was from an early morning on the Dutton Ranch when John walks up to Rip at the horse corral and tells him “Good morning,” while Rip wonders what the day will bring them.

“No telling Rip, but I know this is the best it’ll be,” John says.

“Well, I guess it’s all coming downhill from here,” Rip replies. To which John says, “Let’s go to work.”

In the comments section, Cole Hauser responded to Costner’s post by writing, “One of my favorite scenes with you my friend. A moment of peace.”

Numerous fans also popped up in the comments, making it clear that they were more than ready for more Yellowstone nearly a year after the season 4 finale.

“Let’s ride!!! ?? Can’t wait to see the new season!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️” one fan wrote. Another added, “These two never need a lot of words. There’s an understanding between them!” A third shared, “RIP is as loyal as it gets.”

‘Yellowstone’ fans can’t wait for season 5 — and more of John Dutton and Rip Wheeler

Yellowstone became the number one drama on television at the end of season 4, bringing in more than 15 million viewers. And it’s clear that season 5 is one of the most highly anticipated TV premieres of the year.

When Paramount dropped the trailer for season 5 of Taylor Sheridan’s western, they say it shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours. That’s triple the amount of organic views and six times more engagements than the trailer release for Yellowstone Season 4.

There have also been thousands more social media mentions, with fans sharing their excitement about what’s coming next for the Duttons.

The wait is almost over. Yellowstone Season 5 premieres with a two-hour event on the Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13.

