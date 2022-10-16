What ‘Yo No Soy Celoso’ by Bad Bunny Means in English

Bad Bunny is the artist behind Un Verano Sin Ti, releasing “Titi Me Preguntó,” “Me Porto Bonito,” “Ojitos Lindos,” and making history at the MTV Video Music Awards. Here’s what we know about Yo No Soy Celoso” and the meaning behind this song.

Bad Bunny released ‘Yo No Soy Celoso’ off ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Singer Bad Bunny speaks during the CinemaCon opening night and Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation | Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Bad Bunny is the artist behind Un Verano Sin Ti — released in 2022. Since its debut, this collection landed 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 200 music chart, exploring different genres with each song.

“It’s a record to play in the summer, on the beach, as a playlist,” Bad Bunny said during an interview with the New York Times. “When I was a little kid, my family would go to the West on vacation… The album is very Caribbean, in every sense: with its reggaeton, its mambo, with all those rhythms, and I like it that way.”

As a bossa nova track, “Yo No Soy Celoso” is the sixth song on Un Verano Sin Ti, earning over 210 million Spotify plays since its debut. “Yo No Soy Celoso,” which translates to “I’m Not Jealous,” describes the narrator’s feelings after seeing his crush with someone else.

“I’m not jealous, but who’s that bastard,” the narrator sings in the chorus, according to Genius’ English translation. “Tеll me who’s that bastard / Easy, I’m not a psycho / I ain’t gonna make a fool out of myself, but / Ouch, my hеart.”

Bad Bunny mentions Olga Tañón and the Oklahoma City Thunder in ‘Yo No Soy Celoso’

This song has plenty of pop culture references, with Bad Bunny mentioning Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañón in the first verse. The lyrics also say, according to the translation, “You and I were the Thunder and the team broke up,” which is a nod to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With most of the song detailing the narrator’s jealousy, he has a moment of clarity regarding gender roles and politics, saying, “I get jealous for no reason and that’s sexism, hey / A slap in the face for myself.”

That’s especially true because the lyrics mention this character has been with other people. Still, he didn’t know the feeling of losing someone he truly cared about.

Who wrote ‘Yo No Soy Celoso’ by Bad Bunny?

According to Spotify, Tainy appeared as a co-writer for this Un Verano Sin Ti song, along with Bad Bunny, credited under his real name — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. Of course, this song was performed by Bad Bunny as a solo artist, even if other tracks featured up-and-coming musicians.

That includes “Me Porto Bonito,” which lists Chencho Corleone as a collaborating artist. Bomba Estéreo appeared on “Ojitos Lindos,” which The Marías performed on “Otro Atardecer.” Music by Bad Bunny, including “Yo No Soy Celoso” is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Review: Bad Bunny Transforms Made in America Music Festival Into a Beach Party