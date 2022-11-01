Yoko Ono Once Said She Looked for Something ‘Tender and Weak’ in Men That Brought out Her ‘Mother Instinct’

Yoko Ono met The Beatles‘ John Lennon word for word when they were interviewed in 1980. The couple opened up about life and their relationship for an in-depth discussion regarding releasing their first record in five years, “Double Fantasy.” While discussing their union, Ono admitted she looked for something “tender and weak” in men to bring out her “mother instinct,” as John joked, “I was the lucky one she chose.”

John Lennon and Yoko Ono | Andrew Maclear/Redferns

John Lennon and Yoko Ono clung to one another during some of their most tumultuous times

Lennon and Ono clung to one another during the most challenging times in thier lives. This included The Beatles’ breakup, the end of his professional relationship with Paul McCartney, and his marriage to Cynthia Lennon. However, during these times, the couple stood together against adversity.

As they moved forward into their professional career and personal relationship, Lennon and Ono taught each other about life and love. “She showed me the possibility of the alternative,” Lennon said of Ono to Playboy Magazine.

“‘You don’t have to do this.’ ‘I don’t? Really? But-but-but-but-but…’ Of course, it wasn’t that simple and didn’t sink in overnight. It took constant reinforcement,” he explained.

“I had turned out records from 1962 to 1975. Walking away seemed like what the guys go through at 65 when they’re suddenly supposed not to exist anymore and sent out of the office.”

Yoko Ono once admitted she looked for something ‘tender and weak’ in men

Yoko Ono and John Lennon in 1968. | Susan Wood/Getty Images

In the same interview, Ono admitted that she was not “searching for the big daddy. I look for something else in men, something that is tender and weak, and I feel like I want to help.”

Lennon joked, “I was the lucky one she chose!”

Ono continued, “I have this mother instinct, or whatever. But I was not hung up on finding a father because I had one who disillusioned me. John never had a chance to get disillusioned about his father since he wasn’t around, so he never thought of him as that big man.”

“A lot of us are looking for fathers,” Lennon continued. “Mine was physically not there. Most people’s fathers are not there mentally and physically, like always at the office or busy with other things.”

John admitted that Yoko never controlled him despite what the press had written about them

All of us have the responsibility to visualize a better world for ourselves and our children. The truth is what we create. It’s in our hands. love, yoko#timstwitterlisteningparty pic.twitter.com/NgyAN68yw4 — Yoko Ono ☮️?️ (@yokoono) October 9, 2022

Despite what the press wrote about the couple through the years, Lennon admitted that rumors that Ono controlled him were just that. He wanted to set the record straight on their relationship but ultimately didn’t care what others believed.

“Well, that’s rubbish, you know. Nobody controls me. I’m uncontrollable. The only one who controls me is me, and that’s just barely possible,” the former Beatle admitted.

Lennon continued that he didn’t care what anyone thought of his and Ono’s relationship, and what they knew to be valid between them was the most important thing.

“So for all you folks out there who think I’m having the wool pulled over my eyes, that’s an insult to me. Not that you think less of Yoko, because that’s your problem.”

RELATED: John Lennon’s Prolific Song off ‘Let It Be’ Was Written About His Wife Cynthia