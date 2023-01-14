‘You’ Season 4 Theory: Nadia Is Joe’s New Paco/Ellie

Netflix recently released information about new characters, such as Nadia, that will appear in You Season 4. Amy Leigh Hickman’s character Nadia is a student at the university where Joe teaches. Joe often has a soft spot for children or young people and goes out of his way to help and protect them. The role might be fulfilled by Nadia in season 4.

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran in ‘You’ Season 4 | Netflix

Joe Goldberg tries to help young people throughout ‘You’

Joe Goldberg is a stalker and serial killer who has murdered quite a few people throughout You. Penn Badgley has stated his belief that the series is “not a clinical portrayal of a serial killer.” He told Insider, “I think it’s intended to function as a social commentary.”

This is especially apparent by how determined Joe is to protect young people and never hurt them. Not only that, but Joe goes out of his way to help several children in his life throughout the series. In season 1, Joe helps his neighbor Paco and in season 2, he saves Ellie from a predator named Henderson.

You, Season 3, somewhat deviate from the pattern because Joe has his own son to look after. He does, however, decide to take Theo to a hospital after Love nearly kills him. Although Theo is 19, Joe still sees him as a young and mostly innocent person.

Is Nadia the new Paco/Ellie in ‘You’ Season 4?

In You Season 4, Joe Goldberg is living in London under the name Professor Jonathan Moore. Joe finally gets to flex his extensive knowledge of literature by teaching at a university. One of his students is a young woman named Nadia (Amy Leigh Hickman).

The description of her character on Tudum reads, “A literature major with a love of genre storytelling and the aspiration to be a serious author, Nadia also boasts an outspokenness and intensity that are a perfect cover for her insecurities.”

“She’s made some big mistakes in her past, but now, they threaten to destroy her life. She’ll need help to get through it, even if that means turning to the wrong people for aid.”

these suspects are anything but usual pic.twitter.com/RMkymhNBhR — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 10, 2023

The trailer for season 4 shows Joe chatting with Nadia while she says, “All motives always boil down to sex, money, or revenge.” It seems that Joe and Nadia will form a kind of friendship, and Joe may even be the “wrong” person Nadia turns to for help. Although Nadia isn’t a child, she may take on the role of the innocent young person Joe tries to help in season 4.

Joe has a new love interest in season 4

We know for sure that Nadia isn’t a love interest for Joe. That role is covered by more than one character in You Season 4. Joe’s previous obsession, Marienne, is still out there somewhere.

What’s more, we know that Joe has another obsession in his rich new circle of socialites. Kate is a smart and loyal art gallery director who is suspicious of Joe from the very beginning, but that doesn’t stop Joe from falling for her.

You Season 4 Part I premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part II March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.