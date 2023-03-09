‘You’: Why Rhys Killed His Friends in Part 1 and Who Is His Next Victim?

Fans found out there was more to Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), and he’s ambitious. Why did he become the Eat-the-Rich killer? Here is what the new You episode revealed about his motivations.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the You Season 4 episode, “Best of Friends.”]

Who died in ‘You’ Season 4 Part 1?

The first episode of season 4 reveals Joe (Penn Badgley) working in London as a professor by stealing someone’s identity. Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) introduces him to a social circle of the young and famous. They get high, and the next morning, Joe wakes up to find Malcom’s dead body in his flat. Joe gets rid of the body and realizes someone has failed to frame him.

Joe suspected artist Simon Soo (Aidan Cheng), who was taking credit for a woman’s art. But he was murdered next.

Joe joined the rich social circle at a castle to escape the killer. But they weren’t safe there either. Gemma Graham-Greene (Eve Austin) was killed, and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) found her body. Joe helped her hide the body.

The season ended with Rhys chaining Joe and Roald (Ben Wiggins) in the castle’s basement. He told Joe to kill Roald, and he refused. Rhys set the place on fire in return, but they escaped. Fans were left seeing Rhys announce his campaign to become mayor. But why did he turn on his close friends?

Rhys killed his friends, who were a liability in his campaign

Penn Badgley | Netflix

Season 4 continued with “Best of Friends.” Rhys breaks into Joe’s apartment to confront him and explain his murders.

“Malcolm was blackmailing me over my not-so-little gambling habit,” he said. “Simon’s exploitation of women was about to leak. Couldn’t be associated. Gemma…drunken shag, or four, back when I was still married. She was bound to open that big hole in her face at some point and embarrass me, f*** my image, ruin my campaign.”

Rhys admits he wants the power that comes with being mayor. He offers Joe a chance to make things right by finding someone to pin his murders on for him. Or else he’ll attempt to frame Joe again.

Will Rhys and Joe become friends in ‘You’ Part 1?

Ed Speleers as Rhys in ‘You’ Season 4 | Netflix

Rhys claims he’s thrilled to meet a fellow murderer and wants to be friends. But if he has a habit of killing friends to cover up his past, it’s unlikely he means it.

But “Best of Friends” showed Joe pinning the murders on Lady Phoebe Borehall-Blaxworth’s (Tilly Keeper) stalker with Malcom’s cut-off ear. Of course, this doesn’t satisfy Rhys. He asks him to kill Tom Lockwood, Kate’s father, at the end because he’s backing his opponent.

Joe doesn’t like being used by someone more powerful than him. But he also doesn’t like Kate’s powerful father who won’t leave her alone. He’s more likely to do it because of his tendency to kill those who make the women he obsesses over unhappy. It won’t be easy since her father has infinite resources.