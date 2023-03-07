Here’s Why a Young Pedro Pascal Wasn’t Allowed to Watch ‘The Breakfast Club’

Children are often subject to strict rules around the movies and TV shows they are allowed to watch. Parents, concerned about the messaging and values portrayed in media, often prevent their children from viewing certain films or shows. As it turns out, this was also the case for superstar actor Pedro Pascal when he was younger.

Pascal is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, with an impressive career spanning TV and film. The actor recently opened up about his childhood In an interview with Seth Myers and said his parents were also strict with what he watched. Among those on the banned list was the iconic ’80s film The Breakfast Club.

‘The Breakfast Club’ is an iconic representation of the ’80s

“A brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal.”



On this day in 1985, ‘The Breakfast Club’ was released in theaters. pic.twitter.com/8xJQ9zex8K — Jake (the ‘80s never ended in my world) Rudh (@JakeRudh) February 15, 2023

Released in 1985, The Breakfast Club is a coming-of-age film that has become a cultural touchstone for an entire generation. Directed by John Hughes, the movie centers on five high school students from different social groups who spend a Saturday together in detention. As they open up to each other, they discover that they have more in common than they initially thought.

According to Metro UK, The Breakfast Club’s themes of self-discovery, friendship, and rebellion against authority resonated with young people who were struggling to find their place in the world. Characters in The Breakfast Club reflect the diverse range of experiences and attitudes that defined the ’80s. This spans from the rebellious perspective of Bender to the conformist tendencies of Claire.

Pedro Pascal wasn’t allowed to watch ‘The Breakfast Club’

Despite The Breakfast Club’s popularity, Pascal was not allowed to watch it growing up. In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor revealed that his father, José Balmaceda, was concerned about the message the film conveyed.

As it turns out, Pascal’s father wanted to shield him from The Breakfast Club’s themes of rebellion and nonconformity. The actor said his dad was like, “These are a bunch of kids complaining about their parents. F*ck that.”

Hilariously, Pascal’s parents eventually allowed him to watch The Breakfast Club one night when he was 10. This was after they wanted to go out and couldn’t find a babysitter for young Pedro and his sister. The actor revealed that he watched the film three times that night.

What has Pedro Pascal been up to lately?

Pedro Pascal attends an event for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 I Dave Benett/WireImage

Pascal currently leads two major TV series: The Last of Us and The Mandalorian.

In The Last of Us, Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler who helps escort a young girl named Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States overrun by infected mutants. The series is based on the highly acclaimed video game of the same name and premiered on HBO in January 2023.

In The Mandalorian, Pascal plays Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian. Din is a bounty hunter who travels the galaxy with a mysterious child known as Grogu (or “Baby Yoda” to fans). The show takes place after the Empire’s fall and before the First Order’s emergence in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian has been a critical and commercial success and has already spawned several spin-off series, including The Book of Boba Fett.