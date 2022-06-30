‘The Young and the Restless’: Everyone Jack Abbott Has Been in a Relationship With

Longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know that Jack Abbott has been on a rollercoaster ride regarding his relationship status over the years. In his early years, Jack was deemed as a playboy and still somewhat carries the reputation of being a ladies’ man today. Read on to learn more about Jack Abbott and his playboy nature.

The casanova of Genoa City on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott on ‘The Young and the Restless’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Jack Abbott has been a staple character on The Young and the Restless since 1980. Throughout these years, Jack’s relationship status has been like a Spotify playlist left on a constant shuffle. According to Fandom, Jack has been married to six different women, has at least three children, and has had countless flings and relationships over the last four decades.

Jack’s first marriage was in the early 1980s to Patty Williams. Early into their marriage, Patty caught Jack having an affair with Diane Jenkins. Upon the revelation, Patty shot Jack in the chest three times. However, he ended up not pressing charges as Patty had a mental break and has been in and out of the psych ward for years.

After his marriage to Patty ended, Jack started multiple romances. However, he was quickly blackmailed into his second marriage in the late 1980s by Lindsey Wells. Lindsey caught Jack having an affair with his father’s new wife, Jill Foster Abbott. Having secured photos of the pair, Lindsey blackmailed Jack into marriage. The marriage was short-lived, lasting less than one year.

After his debacle of a marriage to Lindsey and affair with his stepmother, Jack married Nikki Newman in the early 1990s. Nikki was the ex-wife of Jack’s arch-enemy, Victor Newman. Jack and Nikki stayed married until the mid-1990s until Nikki rekindled her romance with Victor once again. Jack and Nikki remarried briefly in 2012, but the marriage did not last long.

Shortly after parting ways with Nikki, Jack rekindled a romance with Luan Volien in the mid-90s. The pair had initially met in 1974 when Jack was a young soldier serving in the Vietnam War. Twenty years later, Luan reached out to Jack and revealed that she had given birth to their son, Keemo, after he had left Vietnam. Jack and Luan married, and Jack was left widowed when Luan died of a terminal illness a few years later.

While Jack had numerous relationships throughout the ‘1980s and 1990s, his two most significant romantic relationships have transpired since the turn of the century. Over the last 20 years, it seems that wherever Jack goes, Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers aren’t too far behind.

Jack Abbott’s on-again-off-again romance with Sharon

Jack Abbott has had an on-again-off-again romance with Sharon Collins Newman since the early 2000s. On The Young and the Restless, Sharon Collins is the high school sweetheart and one of the main love interests of Nick Newman, Jack’s former stepson, via his multiple marriages to Nikki Newman. Sharon was married to Nick from the mid-1990s until the mid-2000s. This longevity is somewhat of a shocker as a 10-year marriage in the soap world is almost unheard of.

When Sharon and Nick’s teenage romance crashed and burned, Jack was there to help Sharon pick up the pieces. Jack and Sharon tied the knot in 2007. The marriage lasted a couple of years but ended in divorce, with Nick and Sharon rekindling their romance once again. During the end of their marriage, Sharon found out she was pregnant. The paternity of this baby was unknown was quite some time, but fans later learned that Nick was, in fact, the father.

Will the third time be the charm for Phyllis and Jack?

Jack Abbott’s most significant romantic interest on The Young and the Restless is arguably Phyllis Summers. Jack and Phyllis also began their romantic relationship in the early 2000s. Jack and “Red,” as Jack refers to Phyllis, first tied the knot in 2001. During this time, Diane Jenkins came back into Jack’s life, revealing that Jack was the father of her son, Kyle. A nasty custody battle ensued between Jack and Diane. Phyllis eventually left Jack after tensions with Diane became too much.

After Phyllis and Jack’s first divorce, Phyllis became involved with Nick Newman. Phyllis got pregnant and gave birth to her daughter, Summer. Summer’s paternity was also called into question. Fans were led to believe that Nick was the father and then Jack. After some time, it was revealed that Nick was the biological father of Phyllis’s daughter.

Despite the paternity revelation, Jack and “Red” have remained on good terms throughout the years. The pair married again in 2015 but soon divorced in 2016. As of late, Jack and Phyllis have a strong working relationship at Jabot Cosmetics. Jack was recently paired with the much younger Sally Spectra, much to Phyllis’s dismay. However, Phyllis and Jack have grown closer over the last few months. Maybe the third time will be the charm for this Y&R couple.

