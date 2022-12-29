‘The Young and the Restless’: Mariah and Tessa’s Wedding Was So Elaborate Camryn Grimes Found Feathers Behind Her Couch Months Later

Weddings are a big deal in the soap opera world. They are often an opportunity for characters to mingle, celebrate love, and sometimes even stir up drama.

On The Young and the Restless this year, fans were treated to a spectacular wedding between Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks). Their nuptials were so elaborate that Grimes found pieces from it at her home months later.

Mariah and Tessa had a ‘70s-themed wedding

Mariah and Tessa’s relationship started in 2017 and has since been uplifted as a representation of LGBTQ romance in soap operas. The couple got engaged in January 2022 and tied the knot in May.

Mariah and Tessa opted to have a huge wedding event with friends and family in attendance. The wedding had an elaborate ‘70s-themed to celebrate Mariah and Tessa’s free-spirited personalities.

“They really ran through a whole series of ideas,” Grimes said (via Soaps.com). “Maybe a murder mystery, or a concert… so at the end of the day, the 70s theme sort of encapsulated elements of all those things. It allows everyone, not just us, to get dressed up and have fun. It’s much more in keeping with who Mariah and Tessa are than something super formal would have been.

Camryn Grimes and her fiancé found feathers behind her couch months later

The Young and the Restless stars Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks as Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The cast and crew pulled out all the stops for Mariah and Tessa’s big day.

Grimes told Soaps.com in another interview that there were “a lot of sequins, and there was a lot of feathers in places where feathers shouldn’t be.” Grimes’ real-life fiancé, Brock Powell, also shared that they found feathers behind a couch at their home months after the wedding.

However, despite enjoying the wedding on Y&R, Grimes does not want to make her own upcoming wedding like that. “It’s not my style,” she said. “But I for sure appreciated it. I’m just very woodland and greenery. I don’t like crazy colors.”

How fans reacted to the big wedding

Mariah and Tessa are one of the most popular couples on Y&R, and their wedding was a happy occasion for many fans. One big reason for the celebration was because of the LGBTQ representation, which is very meaningful for a lot of viewers.

The Young and the Restless Celebrates First Ever Same Sex Marriage Between Fan-Favorite Couple https://t.co/mirA04LrRY — People (@people) May 10, 2022

“Our relationship has been incredibly supported by the fans so far, and that’s what makes this such a joy,” Grimes told People. She also added, “I’ve been so moved over the years about how many different stories I’ve heard — that a fan had a family member watch ‘Teriah’ and now they are able to explain their own relationship to them better, or our love helped them come out. It has been really beautiful and humbling because you really understand the weight of what you do.”

A few fans also shared reactions to the wedding fashion on People’s Twitter post. Some did not like Tessa’s one-sleeve dress, and one person also thought white dresses were off-character for these two women.