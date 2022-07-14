‘Yumi’s Cells’: How Long Did Yu-mi Date Babi and Woong?

The hit K-drama Yumi’s Cells is meant to chronicle the female lead’s journey through dating, finding love, and losing it. Fans saw the first season breaking K-drama romance rules by having Woong initiate the breakup with Yu-mi. In Yumi’s Cells Season 2, Yu-mi moves on and finds love again with her co-worker Babi. He was Prince Charming, but their relationship also started to crumble. Fans may not have realized just how long Yu-mi dated her ex-boyfriends.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Yumi’s Cells and Yumi’s Cells Season 2.]

In the first season, Yu-mi still had fresh wounds from her previous horrible breakup. So much so that she loses her Love Cell. She does not have high hopes when she is set up on a blind date with a game developer. But when she first meets Woong, it is not love at first sight, but it was for Woong. Over time, they start dating and develop a good relationship.

But a slip up by Yu-mi leads to trouble. On Woong’s birthday, she decides to ask about getting married. The idea shocks Woong, and fans learn that he has no intentions of ever marrying. Yu-mi soon realizes how Woong feels about the subject.

As their relationship continues, Woong’s career and his pride get in the way. Not to mention the constant butting in of Woong’s co-workers who does not respect his relationship boundaries. In the end, Yu-mi decides for herself to accept whatever relationship card Woong puts on the table.

He ends up breaking off their relationship over knowing Yu-mi wants to get married. Also, his pride does not let him rely on Yu-mi as he loses his company. In Yumi’s Cells, Woong and Yu-mi date for a total of one year, one month, and four days.

Babi and Yu-mi date for a longer period of time in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

From the first season, fans saw how Babi had feelings for Yu-mi after his breakup. But he was unable to make them clear until Yumi’s Cells Season 2. The kind and charming Babi tells Yu-mi how he really feels over ice cream. At first, Yu-mi rejects his crush to protect herself. But jealousy and realizing how she really feels, she pursues Babi, and they start dating in Yumi’s Cells Season 2.

By all accounts, Babi is the perfect boyfriend. He is kind, generous, sweet, compassionate, and handsome. But it also leads to the downfall of the relationship. Yu-mi and Babi are in love, but when he takes a job on Jeju Island, one key factor causes a crack in their romance.

Yu-mi learns of Babi’s female co-worker named Da-eun. At the first meeting, Da-eun is bubbly and kind, but it also has Yu-mi worried. Babi is able to ease her worry, but it does not stop the inevitable. She sees how Babi is kind to her, maybe too kind. Fans see how Da-eun falls in love easily and developed a crush on Babi.

Babi inherent kindness fuels her crush until learning about Yu-mi. Against her better judgment, she tells Babi about her feelings. Despite fighting it, her confession sways Babi. After learning of the confession from Da-eun herself, Yu-mi realizes why Babi hid it from her. In the end, she breaks it off after dating for one year, one month, and 17 days.

Who will be the next person Yu-mi dates?

With only a few episodes left in Yumi’s Cells Season 2, fans have yet to see one crucial character. The K-drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Readers know very well who Yu-mi ends up with after her marriage was hinted at in the first season.

But will Yumi’s Cells introduce the next dating candidate? For now, Yu-mi focuses on her career but gets stuck in a love triangle as Woong hopes to win her back and Babi is still in love with her. But according to the webtoon, Yu-mi has yet to meet her final love, Soonrok, a publishing editor who comes to work with her.

Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is available to stream on Viki.

