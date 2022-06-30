‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2: Does Woong Try to Win Yu-mi Back in the Webtoon?

The subject of Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun) and Yu-mi’s (Kim Go-eun) breakup in the first season of Yumi’s Cells is a hard one. Fans watched as the two characters seemed to be well in love. But Yu-mi started to notice the small things that did not work for a relationship. In the end, Woong breaks it off. Now in Yumi’s Cells Season 2, Woong is still distraught and missing Yu-mi, but does he try to win her heart again?

Woong was not ready for marriage but realized his mistake in leaving Yu-mi

One of the main reasons Woong pulls out the breakup card first in the finale of Yumi’s Cells is marriage. Yu-mi previously sprung the idea on him, forcing him to realize he was not ready and was not planning ever to get married. Woong’s career was going downhill, and he felt inadequate.

In Yumi’s Cells Season 2, fans see Yu-mi’s heartbreak, even more so believing Woong is happy on social media. But it was a lie as fans see his story as well. By the fifth episode, fans see Woon also misses Yu-mi and regrets how he treated her.

He works at a new company with his friend but still has money issues and low self-esteem. But his feelings crumble further when Yu-mi reveals she is dating someone. Yumi’s Cells Season 2 seems to include more of Woong as Yu-mi is in her relationship with Babi. But does Woong try to win her back in the webtoon?

‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2 might have Woong try to date Yu-mi again

While fans still have a long way to go in the K-drama, the webtoon tells all. The webtoon story has already finished its run, and some fans know who Yu-mi ends up with. Like the K-drama, Woong also realizes his mistake in breaking up with Yu-mi in the webtoon.

His story picks up when Yu-mi and Babi call off their relationship. But in the webtoon, Woong’s story changes, and he becomes successful and well off. He starts to think he wants to make Yu-mi regret ending the relationship. By this point, Yu-mi is deep into making a career for herself as a writer.

She meets with Control Z and runs into Woong again. But once meeting Yu-mi again, Woong realizes he still harbors feelings for her and tries to woo her again. Control Z is the one to warn Woong it is not a good idea as Yu-mi is not looking for love. Instead, Woong starts all over and tries to win Yu-mi as a new man.

Fans will have to wait and see if Yumi’s Cells Season 2 will follow Babi and Yu-mi’s relationship and Woong’s story.

Fans are heartbroken for Woong in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

While Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is about Yu-mi’s journey to self-worth and love, fans feel sad for Woong and his predicament. A fan on Reddit commented, “The whole exchange between Wung and Yumi’s at the end of episode 5 broke my heart. The fact that he knows in retrospect how he could’ve saved the relationship but it was too late and the best thing to do was to turn around and leave. Genuinely tear up even thinking about his internal logic tree decision.”

Another fan commented on the K-drama’s inclusion of Woong’s feelings after the breakup. “It’s rare that a show gets the opportunity to revisit a heartbreak like this and it was done masterfully. I loved seeing Wung again, with him going over the ways he could’ve saved their relationship and even how their Christmas Eve meeting could’ve done differently,” said the fan. But fans are eager to see how Yu-mi addresses Woong and her relationship with Babi.

